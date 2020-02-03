Cavaliers Make Thompson Available Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cavaliers have begun to explore the market on center Tristan Thompson ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 12.0 points and 10.4 rebounds, offering his usual dose of energy and defense, and serving as a voice of leadership and reason in the locker room.

Along with all that and his expiring contract, it's no surprise he may be coveted by several contenders.

According to Haynes' sources, the Cavs are in “asset accumulation mode” following an embarrassing 131-112 home loss to Golden State on Saturday. The Cavs (13-37) have lost 10 straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse entering Monday's game vs. New York.

One opposing general manager told SI.com he has heard Toronto, Houston and Dallas are among those interested in Thompson. But the GM added he did not receive that information specifically from those teams, and that his speculation was based on "just your typical shop talk."

Thompson has been with the Cavs since the team drafted him fourth overall in 2011. He told SI.com he tries to block out the noise and keep his focus on the game.

"My whole goal is just to be professional every day," he told SI.com. "The only thing I'm going to focus on is, 'How can I help the Cavaliers be a better team today?' I've been here the longest. We've had some success and put a (championship) banner in the arena.

"I am focused on being the best Tristan Thompson I can be. All the business of basketball and all the speculation is just part of the game. It will be like that from now until you're done playing. So you just control what you can control -- and that's your effort on the court and being a professional."