Two Unsung Heroes From Cavaliers Comeback Win Over Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make it easy on themselves, but they remain undefeated at 7-0 after a comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night
Many fans will talk about Donovan Mitchell's game-winning shot with less than a second left, deservedly so. But there were a couple of other players who were pivotal in the Wine and Gold's victory.
Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro has seen a reduced role in Kenny Atkinson's rotation compared to last season. But with Caris LeVert out, someone had to step up to help Cleveland on the second night of a back-to-back.
That player was Okoro, who was tremendous on both ends of the floor against Milwaukee. Ice finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting an efficient 80 percent from the floor (4-for-5) and 75 percent (3-for-4) from behind the arc.
Mitchell also gave Okoro a ton of credit for grabbing the rebound on the star shooting guard's missed shot attempt, which set up Spida's game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining.
Sam Merrill
The Cavs found themselves in a hole early, with the Bucks climbing to a 16-point lead in the first quarter. The starters were clearly still shaking off some rust from their win on Friday night and couldn't get their shots to fall.
Enter Sam Merrill and his elite shooting ability. The Cavaliers guard scored 17 points in the team's win, with nine of those points coming in the first quarter to set up a second-quarter comeback.
When Merrill gets hot, he's proven to be one of the better catch-and-shoot players in the NBA. That was key in Cleveland's win over the Bucks.