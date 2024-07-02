What's Next For Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Extension?
Donovan Mitchell is here to stay, as he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon.
Now that the Cavs have a commitment from their franchise guard, what’s next for the team to ensure they stay competitive for the foreseeable future?
Evan Mobley
Mitchell’s contract extension isn’t the only one on Koby Altman’s desk this offseason. Now that Cleveland has agreed to terms with their star guard, they need to shift focus to Evan Mobley who is eligible for his rookie extension.
That’s exactly what's next on the front office’s checklist, as Spencer Davies of Cavs Insider has learned that the team is currently negotiating with Mobley on a new deal.
Darius Garland
Reports surfaced immediately following the Cavaliers’ playoff loss to the Boston Celtics that Darius Garland could request a trade out of Cleveland if Mitchell were to sign an extension.
Will DG and his camp go through with the request now that Mitchell has agreed to a new deal, or will the backcourt run it back again next season?
Cleveland needs to quickly figure out what the future of this backcourt looks like, so if they do need to trade Garalnd due to his demand, they can get maximum value for him.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst spoke about all of Cleveland’s latest moves on Tuesday following the Mitchell news, and he isn’t confident at this time that Garland will, in fact, request a trade.
“I’m not confident that he will [demand a trade],” said Windhorst. “Nor am I convinced that he personally wants to. That could change. I could, next time we talk, have another set of information. I don’t think the Cavs are going to trade him because I don’t think it’s a good time to trade.”
Make Some Moves
The Cavs are one of the few teams that have not made a move in free agency this season.
Cleveland’s focus has clearly been on acclimating their new head coach, Kenny Atkinson, who had his introductory press conference on Monday, and finishing the Mitchell extension.
Now that those two needs are out of the way, it’s time for the front office to make some moves with their mid-level exception or on the trade market. They don’t have to make a league-altering move or deal, but there are still holes on the roster that need to be addressed.