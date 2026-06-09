2 Trades Cleveland Cavaliers Shouldn’t Entertain This Offseason

Everyone around the NBA knows the Cavs can't return the squad that reached the Eastern Conference finals after being swept by the New York Knicks.

However, Cleveland also needs to avoid moves that could hurt the franchise's future more than help it.

Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Adding Antetokounmpo to the Cavs sounds appealing, but it’s unlikely. Trading Mobley for him doesn’t make sense since Mobley, at 24, is entering his prime, while Antetokounmpo, turning 32, is exiting his. While he could help Cleveland overcome its playoff struggles, trading for him carries more risk.

Antetokounmpo has two years left on his contract, with a player option for the 2027-28 season. If traded to Cleveland, the Cavs would only get one year of him before he could leave. He might sign an extension immediately, but could also wait to explore his options after next season. Trading Mobley, who is under contract for four more years, for just one season of Antetokounmpo wouldn't be worth it.

Giving up on Mobley too soon could hurt the Cavs. While fans may be disappointed with his early progress, he still has room to grow. Even if he doesn't become a top-10 player, he could help gain draft capital for future roster changes. The Cavs don’t control their first-round pick until 2030, so trading Mobley could be a way out of a long-term rebuild. If they trade him for Antetokounmpo, they will lose future trade value since Antetokounmpo will be in his mid-30s and less valuable down the line.

Jarrett Allen for LeBron James

Trading Allen for LeBron might seem wild, but it's 2026, and LeBron isn't 35 anymore. While bringing him back to finish his career at home would be a great story, it would be a significant decision to give up Allen.

Even though LeBron is a free agent, the Cavs would likely have to finalize a sign-and-trade with the Lakers that would send Allen to Los Angeles to make the financial side work.

Is trading Allen for one year of LeBron worth it? James will turn 42 this December, and he may retire after next season. While LeBron could provide value for a couple of years if he does not retire next season, giving up a 28-year-old center like Allen, who has performed well in Cleveland, doesn’t make sense.

LeBron returning to Cleveland this season would be amazing, but the Cavs need to find a way to make it happen without giving up Allen.