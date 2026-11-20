The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) are set to complete their four-game homestand with an NBA Cup battle against the Indiana Pacers (5-10) on Friday, Nov. 20.

Cleveland is coming off a letdown loss to the young Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, while Indiana is trying to keep their head above water with their starting backcourt out with injury.

Pacers Dealing With Injuries, Yet Again

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After last season, when it felt like everyone was injured for Indiana, they have been dealing with more of the same this season. Tyrese Haliburton returned from his Achilles tear to play in the first four games of this season, but has missed the last eleven with a hamstring injury. Andrew Nembhard hopes to return for coach Rick Carlisle on Friday night after being out for a couple of games due to a hip contusion.

In the absence of those two key offensive pieces, the Pacers have continued to rely on their All-Star veteran, Pascal Siakam. The 32-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 52% shooting. He has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for several years and is primed to have a big performance to try to get his team a victory.

Indiana is still trying to get consistency from Ivica Zubac inside and Aaron Nesmith on the perimeter. Both players have taken steps back offensively.

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) arrives at the stadium before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the backcourt of Indiana, with no Haliburton and Nembhard, they have given those guard reps to a G-League alum, Quenton Jackson, 23-year-old rookie Braden Smith and the recently returning T.J. McConnell.

They have also gotten some solid play from their role players, like Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, Jalen Slawson and even former Cavalier Larry Nance Jr.

Indiana is hoping to work itself back into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, like they were in 2025. But that will not happen until Haliburton officially returns and the Pacers improve defensively.

They have played at the fast pace that made them so dominant a couple of seasons ago, but they have not brought any defensive intensity to the court this year. Plus, without the playmaking, guys like Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jarace Walker and Jay Huff have shot horrendously from three-point range. This will be a big stretch for Indiana to try and salvage their regular season.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Cleveland’s close loss to Memphis on Wednesday, they really could use this victory. Plus, with this being an NBA Cup game, the stakes are even higher. The Cavs got a huge win against Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago, but lost in Miami last Friday. They need to win this game against the Pacers before moving into Wednesday’s contest in New York.

Even though the Cavaliers lost that Memphis game, I think there are a lot of good things that they showed that they can build on moving forward. They have really improved as a rebounding team, thanks to the hustle from Mario Hezonja and Norchad Omier.

Cleveland’s focus should be on the defensive end. They really let the Grizzlies get loose and comfortable from a lot of different areas. In the second quarter, Memphis dominated from the free-throw line. Then in the third, the Grizzlies went on fire from downtown.

This battle against the Pacers will be a great test for the Cavaliers’ defense.

Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (Hamstring) - Out

Andrew Nembhard (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Ben Sheppard (Knee) - Out

Johnny Furphy (Knee) - Out

Braden Smith (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out

Peyton Watson (Back) - Game-Time Decision

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Indiana Pacers - Quenton Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr., Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, Jarrett Allen

Jerseys

Nov 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Pacers - Association (White)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100