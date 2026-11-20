Cavaliers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Starting Lineups, Injury Report and More
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The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) are set to complete their four-game homestand with an NBA Cup battle against the Indiana Pacers (5-10) on Friday, Nov. 20.
Cleveland is coming off a letdown loss to the young Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, while Indiana is trying to keep their head above water with their starting backcourt out with injury.
Pacers Dealing With Injuries, Yet Again
After last season, when it felt like everyone was injured for Indiana, they have been dealing with more of the same this season. Tyrese Haliburton returned from his Achilles tear to play in the first four games of this season, but has missed the last eleven with a hamstring injury. Andrew Nembhard hopes to return for coach Rick Carlisle on Friday night after being out for a couple of games due to a hip contusion.
In the absence of those two key offensive pieces, the Pacers have continued to rely on their All-Star veteran, Pascal Siakam. The 32-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 52% shooting. He has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for several years and is primed to have a big performance to try to get his team a victory.
Indiana is still trying to get consistency from Ivica Zubac inside and Aaron Nesmith on the perimeter. Both players have taken steps back offensively.
As for the backcourt of Indiana, with no Haliburton and Nembhard, they have given those guard reps to a G-League alum, Quenton Jackson, 23-year-old rookie Braden Smith and the recently returning T.J. McConnell.
They have also gotten some solid play from their role players, like Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, Jalen Slawson and even former Cavalier Larry Nance Jr.
Indiana is hoping to work itself back into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, like they were in 2025. But that will not happen until Haliburton officially returns and the Pacers improve defensively.
They have played at the fast pace that made them so dominant a couple of seasons ago, but they have not brought any defensive intensity to the court this year. Plus, without the playmaking, guys like Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jarace Walker and Jay Huff have shot horrendously from three-point range. This will be a big stretch for Indiana to try and salvage their regular season.
What To Expect Tonight
After Cleveland’s close loss to Memphis on Wednesday, they really could use this victory. Plus, with this being an NBA Cup game, the stakes are even higher. The Cavs got a huge win against Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago, but lost in Miami last Friday. They need to win this game against the Pacers before moving into Wednesday’s contest in New York.
Even though the Cavaliers lost that Memphis game, I think there are a lot of good things that they showed that they can build on moving forward. They have really improved as a rebounding team, thanks to the hustle from Mario Hezonja and Norchad Omier.
Cleveland’s focus should be on the defensive end. They really let the Grizzlies get loose and comfortable from a lot of different areas. In the second quarter, Memphis dominated from the free-throw line. Then in the third, the Grizzlies went on fire from downtown.
This battle against the Pacers will be a great test for the Cavaliers’ defense.
Injury Report
Indiana Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton (Hamstring) - Out
- Andrew Nembhard (Hip) - Game-Time Decision
- Ben Sheppard (Knee) - Out
- Johnny Furphy (Knee) - Out
- Braden Smith (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out
- Peyton Watson (Back) - Game-Time Decision
- Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Indiana Pacers - Quenton Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr., Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, Jarrett Allen
Jerseys
Indiana Pacers - Association (White)
Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Friday, Nov. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27