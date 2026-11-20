November 20th is a big day in Cleveland Cavaliers history. Multiple players celebrate birthdays, and the team has also played several notable games on this day.

While no transactions have ever been made by the franchise on this day in its 56-year history, there is still plenty to discuss.

Ahead of Cleveland’s battle with the Indiana Pacers, here is a bit of the November lore:

Cleveland Cavaliers Birthdays

Two former Cavs players were born on November 20th.

Let’s start with Carlos Boozer, a second-round pick who spent his first two years with the franchise. He averaged 10 points eight rebounds across 81 appearances, proving to instantly be a contributor. Today is his 45th birthday.

His second year in Cleveland, LeBron James’ rookie campaign, saw spikes in statistics. Boozer put up 16 points and 11 rebounds per contest, hitting more than 50% of his attempts as well. That would be his final year, as he decided to bolt for Utah. Linked here is the statement from then-Cavs owner Gordon Gund about those events.

The other birthday is Dean Wade. Turning 30 today, he came up through the ranks with the Cavs. Undrafted, to a two-way deal, to a standard deal, to being the team’s primary starting SF on a conference finals run just a season ago.

Across seven seasons in The Land, Wade struggled to stay healthy, but proved to be extremely impactful on the defensive end. The stats don’t really do his game justice, but the 20-point fourth-quarter game against the Celtics was the ultimate highlight.

That one time Dean Wade went nuclear in the 4th quarter and the Cavs rallied to beat the Celtics after trailing by 22 with under 9 mins left.pic.twitter.com/wxkGuaATA4 https://t.co/3o2R6gz42K — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 20, 2026

He's chasing a championship with LeBron James in Philadelphia now.

Notable November 20 Performances

The Cleveland Cavaliers have played 22 games on November 20 all time, posting a 7-15 record. They have zero wins on this date between 1980 and 2003. They have won three of their past four, though, with every one of those games being decided by 24 or more points.

Two years ago, on November 20, 2024, the team won big, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-100. Ty Jerome made a spot start and went off in the first half, ultimately finishing with 28 points in 29 minutes while going 7-for-12 from the 3-point range. The record after the game for the Cavs stood at 16-1.

Two years prior to that, in 2022, they knocked off the Miami Heat 113-87 to improve to 10-6. Darius Garland led the way with 25 points and seven assists, while Cedi Osman contributed 20 points off the bench. He was also a +37 on the day, giving him one of the most impactful reserve performances in franchise history.

One more to highlight was back on November 20, 2009. The only other time that the Cavs played the Pacers on this date in history. LeBron James finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 13-for-25 shooting in 38 minutes of action. A 105-95 win that improved the team to 9-4.

Indiana got 19 from Danny Granger, and 17 from future Cleveland champion Dahntay Jones.

Ready For What’s Next

The Cavs will look to make it 2-0 against the Pacers on November 20, all-time. A win in this game will ensure that they remain over .500.

The next two games on the slate after tonight are a Monday night game in Chicago, followed by a Thanksgiving Eve trip to New York for a third battle with the Knicks in the month.