The Cleveland Cavaliers played perhaps the most exciting game of the young NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There were 23 lead changes, which is the most in any contest in 2026-27. SGA had a 40-burger. Meleek Thomas made his first start.

Cleveland was without Jaylon Tyson and Peyton Watson, so the next option was to run a whole lot of three-guard sets. The game was down to the wire, and after an open Sam Merrill corner three didn’t go in, OKC was able to secure things at the foul line.

Here are three takeaways from the 117-112 defeat.

1) Meleek Thomas Is Already Sensational

Despite missing a crucial lay-up with about 90 seconds left that would have given the Cavs a one-point lead, this game today was a major plus for the team. He looked good as a starter and once again showed off the range.

The overall defense still needs a bit of work, but the energy was definitely there. It’s easy to say that after he had to guard the multi-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch of his seventh NBA game.

But, he did what he could.

Thomas wound up with 17 points and five rebounds in a career-high 26 minutes during his first start in the association. There was even a sequence where he nearly knocked down a three in one shoe, à la Mike Miller in the NBA Finals years ago.

Cavs rookie Maleek Thomas lacked no confidence with only one shoe. 😅 pic.twitter.com/sAsjvLUoYh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 3, 2026

2) Cavs Closing Lineup Was Extremely Questionable

At the end of the game tonight, the five-man group for the Cavs probably should not have been out there. A very impactful Mario Hezonja was not on the court. Jarrett Allen, who was solid again, was not on the floor. James Harden was playing PF. Meleek Thomas, Sam Merrill, and Donovan Mitchell were at guard.

Merrill did make a crucial three with a minute left to tie it and can do a lot for an offense. But he probably should not have logged minutes over either of the other two. And truthfully, it would make sense for one of he or Thomas to be in. But having both of them did not do it.

SGA wound up making the go-ahead triple over the smaller Merrill and that’s what ultimately decided things at the end. Allen was a +11 and could certainly have neutralized a bit more of Isaiah Hartenstein’s impact late.

We’ll see what Kenny Atkinson says in the postgame presser about this. His technical foul cost the team dearly, FWIW. Normally, Peyton Watson would have been in there to guard the other team’s best player. But him being out changed things.

Meleek missed a bunny

Cavs missed 5 FT's in 4th

2 Cavs tech's in the period



Down by 3 with 32 seconds as a result of it all — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 3, 2026

3) The Same Problems Still Plague The Cavs

It was a fantastic facilitating day from Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 11 dimes. But, he settled for jump shots all night. He did not get into the paint at all, save for one floater. The defense did not present any kind of physicality to an OKC team that had been blown out in consecutive games.

They allowed their opponents to control the tempo and pace, which ultimately limited consistent touches to the big men. They failed to crash the glass and watched Isaiah Hartenstein grab 14 in 28 minutes, and Jared McCain to pull down eight off the bench.

Mitchell wasn’t playing hero ball this time because he was trusting his teammates. But 17 points on 6-17 is not going to cut it. Even with all the assists, the scoring has to be up. Especially if James Harden is going to score a single point in the final period.

All of this, combined with the questionable closing rotations make it feel like the ECF all over again.

Cleveland will play OKC again in two days on the road.