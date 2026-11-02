Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cavaliers kick off a week filled with tests and challenges with a home-and-home series against Oklahoma City. Cleveland is coming off their most dominant victory of the season in Milwaukee on Saturday 136-111. The Thunder are looking to find their way after a nightmare week potentially derailed their championship hopes.

Thunder Dealing With Major Adversity

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A view of the video board showing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) giving the thumbs up after getting injured and being taken away on a stretcher on a play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, Oklahoma City was one of the co-favorites to win the 2026 NBA title, my personal favorite to win it all this year. After the first week of the season, they continued their run as one of the top teams in the NBA, winning their first four games, including impressive wins against fellow West contenders San Antonio and Denver.

But in just their third game of the season against the lottery-bound LA Clippers, everything changed. Midway through the first quarter, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace tore a labrum in his left shoulder, which now has him out until the end of the season.

Then in the fourth quarter, All-Star wing Jalen Williams suffered one of the most brutal injuries you will ever see. He fractured his left fibula and dislocated his ankle after a drive to the basket. In one game, injuries to two of their championship starters from 2025 could have Williams and Wallace done for the entire season.

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse, All-Star big Chet Holmgren was sidelined for 8-10 weeks with a small patellar tendon tear. It has been absolutely unbelievable what this loaded Thunder team has had to deal with, injury wise, over this entire era of them contending. But it has never been worse than right now.

But the Thunder cannot be taken lightly. OKC has proven, even without key guys in the lineup, that they are the deepest unit in the NBA, still capable of winning big games. Actually, they did just that against Cleveland in February last season. With all these injuries, that means even more pressure and more eyes on the two-time reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (14) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SGA’s numbers have gone down to begin the season, but I would expect him to be extremely aggressive against the Cavs. Although he is known for his ability to get to the free throw line, he has not attempted more than eight in a game yet this season. With the Thunder coming off of two blowout losses to Dallas and Houston, Gilgeous-Alexander will leave it all on the line to get his team back in the win column.

As for the remaining pieces in Mark Daigneault’s starting five, they still have Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain, who can light up the scoreboard on any given night. With bruisers like Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams, the Thunder present a capable starting five. But OKC’s biggest problem this season has been their inability to knock down threes, shooting just 31% from downtown through six games.

Off the bench, Coach Daigneault has put a lot of young guys in the fire, including lottery pick rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, but also undrafted guys like Josh Dix, Brooks Barnhizer and a reclamation project, Micah Peavy.

What To Expect Tonight

Oct 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) and center Kel'el Ware (9) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Cavs, they will need to make sure they are focused on their perimeter defense. Pretty much all of the Thunder’s offense is dependent on SGA, Mitchell and McCain’s abilities to penetrate and create jump shots for themselves and their teammates. If Cleveland can shut off OKC’s offense, then they will have the clear advantage, as the Thunder just don’t have enough players to defend.

But as usual for Cleveland, it comes down to their attention to detail and focus level for 48 minutes.

Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren (Knee) - Out

Jalen Williams (Leg) - Out

Cason Wallace (Shoulder) - Out

Alex Caruso (Ankle) - Out

Nikola Topic (Back) - Out

Thomas Sorber (Knee) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson (Hamstring) - Game-Time Decision

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Official Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder - TBA

Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA

Jerseys

Jan 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma City Thunder - Association (White)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: NBCSN, Peacock, WOIO, DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100