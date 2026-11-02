Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
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The Cavaliers kick off a week filled with tests and challenges with a home-and-home series against Oklahoma City. Cleveland is coming off their most dominant victory of the season in Milwaukee on Saturday 136-111. The Thunder are looking to find their way after a nightmare week potentially derailed their championship hopes.
Thunder Dealing With Major Adversity
Coming into the season, Oklahoma City was one of the co-favorites to win the 2026 NBA title, my personal favorite to win it all this year. After the first week of the season, they continued their run as one of the top teams in the NBA, winning their first four games, including impressive wins against fellow West contenders San Antonio and Denver.
But in just their third game of the season against the lottery-bound LA Clippers, everything changed. Midway through the first quarter, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace tore a labrum in his left shoulder, which now has him out until the end of the season.
Then in the fourth quarter, All-Star wing Jalen Williams suffered one of the most brutal injuries you will ever see. He fractured his left fibula and dislocated his ankle after a drive to the basket. In one game, injuries to two of their championship starters from 2025 could have Williams and Wallace done for the entire season.
Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse, All-Star big Chet Holmgren was sidelined for 8-10 weeks with a small patellar tendon tear. It has been absolutely unbelievable what this loaded Thunder team has had to deal with, injury wise, over this entire era of them contending. But it has never been worse than right now.
But the Thunder cannot be taken lightly. OKC has proven, even without key guys in the lineup, that they are the deepest unit in the NBA, still capable of winning big games. Actually, they did just that against Cleveland in February last season. With all these injuries, that means even more pressure and more eyes on the two-time reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA’s numbers have gone down to begin the season, but I would expect him to be extremely aggressive against the Cavs. Although he is known for his ability to get to the free throw line, he has not attempted more than eight in a game yet this season. With the Thunder coming off of two blowout losses to Dallas and Houston, Gilgeous-Alexander will leave it all on the line to get his team back in the win column.
As for the remaining pieces in Mark Daigneault’s starting five, they still have Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain, who can light up the scoreboard on any given night. With bruisers like Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams, the Thunder present a capable starting five. But OKC’s biggest problem this season has been their inability to knock down threes, shooting just 31% from downtown through six games.
Off the bench, Coach Daigneault has put a lot of young guys in the fire, including lottery pick rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, but also undrafted guys like Josh Dix, Brooks Barnhizer and a reclamation project, Micah Peavy.
What To Expect Tonight
For the Cavs, they will need to make sure they are focused on their perimeter defense. Pretty much all of the Thunder’s offense is dependent on SGA, Mitchell and McCain’s abilities to penetrate and create jump shots for themselves and their teammates. If Cleveland can shut off OKC’s offense, then they will have the clear advantage, as the Thunder just don’t have enough players to defend.
But as usual for Cleveland, it comes down to their attention to detail and focus level for 48 minutes.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Knee) - Out
- Jalen Williams (Leg) - Out
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) - Out
- Alex Caruso (Ankle) - Out
- Nikola Topic (Back) - Out
- Thomas Sorber (Knee) - Out
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Peyton Watson (Hamstring) - Game-Time Decision
- Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out
- Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Official Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder - TBA
Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA
Jerseys
Oklahoma City Thunder - Association (White)
Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Monday, Nov. 2
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: NBCSN, Peacock, WOIO, DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27