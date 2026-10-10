A Solution to the Cavs Biggest Problem

It’s very clear from the first preseason game that the Cavs do have one real problem with this team. The group is going to look fine collectively, and it is worth noting that James Harden didn’t suit up.

Despite all of the size the team has got in their frontcourt, they still struggled to rebound the basketball efficiently. And now, again, these are exhibition games that only provide a glimpse at a number of things, rather than a full picture or entire game’s worth of notes.

But, with that said. Solutions can be found. And here’s how Cleveland can start to work on their rebounding and fix it.

Work As A Group

There have been times during the Cavs core’s run where they have struggled on the glass. Not doing well to finish possessions with rebounds, and allowing too many second-chance looks to opponents. Well, through one half of their first preseason game, it seems perhaps they have the same problem.

The team, luckily, has a big frontcourt, who will see this as something to work on. Peyton Watson is not an elite rebounder, but having more size than Max Strus did should enable him to clean the glass. Dean Wade, for all of his shortcomings, did a nice job of defensive rebounding a season ago.

Evan Mobley has proven himself to be a consistent board-grabber as of yet, sometimes grabbing 12, and other days getting three. It has varied game-to-game. He should be boxing out for his frontcourt mate Jarrett Allen to go and scoop them. He’s proven to be able to consistently get 9-11 per night during his entire Cavaliers tenure. Extremely valuable on this team.

The athleticism of Donovan Mitchell does allow him to grab a few, while James Harden’s size should have him scooping them up.

And on the second unit, Mario Hezonja, Craig Porter Jr., and Thomas Bryant should be able to keep things moving by pulling them in. All possess either one or both of strong athleticism/size.

It will take everybody to grab boards, and that’s how the team will need to focus on it. Kenny Atkinson has already commented on things here, so he’s well aware of his team’s main shortcoming.

Quick Chance To Fix It

The Cavs will be battling the Orlando Magic tomorrow, so it’s a quick turnaround to try and get things fixed. That’s actually good news considering it’s the preseason. A couple of practices and then they’re right back on the floor trying to get it done.

Especially playing a squad with so much size, it should provide a little motivation to be better than they were the last time out.

As far as the regular season goes, we’re now just 12 days out. Oct. 22 against the Sixers in Philadelphia. It’ll be cinema.