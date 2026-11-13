For the second season in a row, the Cavs seem to be dealing with some early-year Evan Mobley injuries. It was the calf last time around, and this time it’s a sprain on his great toe. And he is not going to be available for the showdown with the Heat.

This is the kind of game where the team could really feel his absence as they’re forced to play smaller. Jarrett Allen already missed most of a three-game stretch, and they did struggle to piece things together. Losing Mobley now is a little different as they still have their seven-footer in the lineup.

But after the double-bigs group closed out the last victory, it’s back to the drawing board. The way I see it, Cleveland has three choices for replacing Mobley in that starting lineup tonight.

1) Peyton Watson Slides to Power Forward

The Nuggets put Peyton Watson at power forward while Aaron Gordon was hurt in 2025-26. And in the games Jarrett Allen missed for the Cavs already, Watson played that spot. So that’s the first choice in replacing Evan Mobley.

Though his shot has continued to be off, the defensive prowess of Watson has been sensational. He has the size and length to play both frontcourt positions, as shown by his four blocks against the Knicks. He would have to cover one of Bam Adebayo or Giannis Antetokounmpo to open things as a result, but he’s already covered the league’s best.

PEYTON WATSON COMES THROUGH FOR CLEVELAND!



WHAT A DEFENSIVE PLAY IN THE FINAL MINUTE. https://t.co/YHsnJQtVRm pic.twitter.com/RadgnCmb1P — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

Going from 6”2 Jalen Brunson to a 6”11 two-way force is something, as far as prep goes. But, that’s life in the league. In this spot, one of Tyrese Proctor or Meleek Thomas would slide to SF.

2) Size Up With Mario Hezonja

Though he played just seven minutes in the last game, Mario Hezonja still has plenty to offer this team. His sheer size on the floor makes him a true power forward, and somebody who has no problem guarding the giants on the other side.

Hezonja has shown flashes throughout this season, with a number of steady scoring performances off the bench. He is yet to make a start, but it would certainly make sense if the team wants to keep Peyton Watson at SF and still be able to open the game to match the Heat. His contract is also set to be guaranteed in two days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main factor, and it’s whether Kenny Atkinson wants that matchup from the get-go. In this instance, Watson stays at SF, and they just keep the “double-bigs”. Remember when he dunked on the Greek Freak while playing for the Knicks?

Mario Hezonja stepping over Giannis is still one of the most insane things I’ve ever watched 😭 pic.twitter.com/4u8aK9zWyc https://t.co/SR6c72jBOM — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 6, 2026

3) Jaylon Tyson

This is by far the team’s most unlikely option, but it’s on here for some of the second-half looks the Cavs showed off. Jaylon Tyson returned from a six-game absence and logged 23 minutes in the win over the Knicks. He definitely looked a bit rusty, but remember that this is a player who scored 14 per game and hit 45% of his threes in 2025-26.

Tyson would be at SF in this instance, another spot where Peyton Watson sizes up to PF. The third-year man did play some minutes at power forward against the Knicks in the second half, certainly providing a different look against their opponents.

He started plenty of games a season ago, and if he does begin this one on the floor, it would help with confidence, for sure. Tyson is one of the main connectors for the team.

Evan Mobley’s Return?

The Cavs return home to face the Mavericks tomorrow night, so time will tell how long Evan Mobley has to miss. Toe issues plagued Darius Garland during his final couple of seasons in Cleveland. Jaylon Tyson had some issues with that a year ago.

Not sure if there's a Cavs fan out there that doesn't get nightmares when hearing "great toe sprain" at this point.



Two years ago it was Darius Garland, last year it was Jaylon Tyson and now Evan Mobley. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 12, 2026

Hopefully this isn’t a long-term thing for Mobley and doesn’t hinder them too much in the meantime. He’s invaluable to their success.