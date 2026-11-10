Important Cavs Contributor Faces Uncertain Future As Contract Guarantee Date Nears

Trying to think of positive article ideas right now for the Cleveland Cavaliers isn’t the easiest thing to do.

But, wait! A solution has arrived. I found a topic that actually provides some excitement and promise.

Mario Hezonja has been one of the NBA’s best stories this season, returning after spending six years in the EuroLeague. He inked a one-year deal in Cleveland and has proven that he belongs from the very first day.

As his contract guarantee date draws near, let’s talk about what he’s brought and what the Cavs should do here.

Mario Hezonja Contract Set To Guarantee

Five days from now, on November 15, Mario Hezonja’s contract will be guaranteed for the rest of the season. It would seem foolish on the Cavs part not to give him the money and allow him to stick through the end of 2026-27. A start filled with turmoil has seen the Croatian forward, with a reinvented game, really make an impact.

Good news: Mario Hezonja's contract becomes fully guaranteed 10 days from now



Bad news: It's not 10 days from now pic.twitter.com/5tekENDQqk — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 5, 2026

From the very first game, Hezonja has been showing that he’s not afraid of the moment or of playing his game. He waved off Donovan Mitchell and scored on a post-up. He’s been dropping dimes throughout his start and averaging his NBA-best in assists. The size he provides in the low-post, combined with floor-spacing and strong rebounding ability, has made him very valuable.

It speaks volumes about how much Hezonja cares about the game that he pursued a chase-down block and then took it full-court for a lay-up as the team was taking a beating against the Hornets last night. Over and over, they made the same mistakes, and the lack of energy was glaringly apparent. Not from #33, though.

The decision should be pretty simple. Keep him around. As things flounder, Hezonja is good enough to provide a spark off the bench.

Continuing To Prove Himself

Although his three-point shot has not followed him back (28%), everything else about Mario Hezonja’s game has been positive. He has scored 10+ points in four of the past five contests. Prior to the Charlotte game, the forward had grabbed 5+ rebounds in six straight games, including two performances of 10+ boards.

Hezonja’s outside shot really does need to start falling, but the other areas of his game have been strong. The assists were up earlier, but he hasn’t had the ball in playmaking situations over the last couple of contests. He dropped an incredible dime to Jaylon Tyson early in the season, which you can see below.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

There is no reason for this team to not keep Hezonja around. He’s the veteran they didn’t know they needed, and hopefully, when some of the other key reserves return, he’ll continue to provide the energy alongside all of them.

November 15th. Mark it on your calendar. Guarantee day. Right around the corner.