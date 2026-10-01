When it comes to the most important Cavs players, Sam Merrill is right near the top. His responsibility has increased with every passing season since coming over late in the 2022-23 campaign and is now a major part of the team’s success.

In 52 games played during the 2025-26 campaign for Merrill, the Cavs went 37-15. They were a .500 team in his absence and far above that when he sat. The charges he took during the postseason, most notably on Ausar Thompson in Game 7 (drawing a flagrant along the way) helped swing the pendulum in Cleveland’s direction.

He gave a memorable quote during media day about just how versatile he is and what he’s willing to do for success.

Let’s talk about it.

Sam Merrill: “I’ll Play Anywhere They Ask Me.”

Sam Merrill may only be 6’4 (looks a little shorter than that) but he can play big if needed. The Utah State product logged heavy SF minutes a season ago, and says he’d be willing to do it again, and then some.

“I'll play anywhere. You wanna play me at center, I'll play.”

Sam Merrill 2026 Training Camp Day 2:



"[0:29, Developing Your Three Point Shot] My form has always been pretty natural. Growing up playing, it's kind of how it formed for me, but I've definitely worked on it since I've been in the NBA to get a slightly quicker release. That's… pic.twitter.com/eUMTaGCMct — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) October 1, 2026

Merril has certainly shown an ability to do just about anything asked of him. Guard somebody bigger. Be an on-the ball guy versus his usual running around getting open. He worked on his cutting last season which provided a lot of extra looks he wasn’t getting the prior season.

If not for an injury to his shooting hand during the year, perhaps Merrill could have been even better. He certainly would have logged more games, and perhaps a few wins and a better seed may have been the case for these Cavaliers. It worked out how it was meant to though, and in all, the guard/forward posted nearly 13 points per game, a new career-high.

Ready For Another Big Season

One of the most impressive 3PT shooters in the league, Sam Merrill has consistently been putting time in. He spoke about how he’s adapted his form to the NBA game during his media day presser.

“My form has always been pretty natural. Growing up playing, it's kind of how it formed for me, but I've definitely worked on it since I've been in the NBA to get a slightly quicker release. That's just from doing a lot of drills.”

It comes as no surprise that Merrill has been in the gym as much as he has. It took him a few years in the league to latch on, and the Cavs were the fourth team he was a part of in just three campaigns.

The right opportunity came up within the G-League, and he worked his way into the team’s rotation in year two. Now, it would be hard to say the team can achieve its lofty goals without the services of Merrill.

Keep an eye on the sixth man of the year candidate as he enters another year in The Land. Big things are coming for Merrill, who is willing to do whatever it takes to win here.