One game is all that separates the Cleveland Cavaliers from Thanksgiving. As they sit now at 9-9, things have fluctuated from good to bad rather quickly.

And then back again. This is a critical opportunity for them to earn a win before they have a few days off.

It already marks the third meeting in three weeks between Cleveland and the New York Knicks, battles that have shown a lot. And this time marks perhaps the most important showdown of the young season.

1) Chance To Potentially Win Season Series

The 2025-26 season ended for Cleveland in heartbreak. And worse, was after the Knicks swept them that day, the team then blew a 29-point lead in their very first game of this year against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After scoring animpressive win over New York back on November 11 behind James Harden’s 32 points, they’ll be looking to get back to form after a defeat to the Chicago Bulls the other night on November 23. Winable games have been lost, while losable games have been wins.

37-year-old James Harden just cooked the Knicks at MSG 🔥



32 PTS, 9/14 FG, 5/7 3PT, 9/11 FT, 84.9 TS%



pic.twitter.com/GKIPfvzD6C — Every Bucket (@EveryBucketNBA) November 12, 2026

The teams play their fourth and final meeting on December 21, so this is a nice chance for the struggling Wine & Golders to come out on top.

2) Establish Some Roles

Wrote a piece yesterday about how guys like Tyrese Proctor and Jaylon Tyson have seen inconsistencies in their touches and opportunities of late. Sam Merrill’s return has made it clear that he’s still high in the pecking order despite struggling with his shooting.

And that means that the aforementioned guys, along with Meleek Thomas, have not been able to find their rhythm.

The biggest problem has been the bench minutes distribution, just because it’s sort of like a “flavor-of-the-night” type of deal. One day it might be Mario Hezonja, who then gets eight minutes the next contest. It could be Thomas, who then gets zero closing minutes. Proctor was hot for a stretch, but has come to earth and has had very limited touches on offense.

Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas 18 PTS (7-12 FG, 4-6 3P), 3 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TO off the bench vs. Hornets



How did he fall to the second round?? pic.twitter.com/UrcJOaZsSW — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 10, 2026

It would be great for Kenny Atkinson and the Cavs to give some clarity on the rotations. He’s admitted in all of his press conferences that the rotational inconsistencies have been a major problem. Truth be told, it’s on him to make that happen, so we’ll see what ultimately goes down against the scrappy Knicks bunch.

3) Just Win, Baby

Al Davis had his signature catchphrase of “Just Win, baby.” He coined it during his time with the Raiders, and it stuck. And that is exactly what this team needs to do. They really do not want to drop below .500.

As of right now, six teams in the Eastern Conference are four games over .500 or better. The Cavs are sitting at #7 with their 9-9 mark; the rest of the league are all below, with losing records. Tyrese Haliburton is due to return for the Pacers, while Kawhi Leonard should come back to the Raptors soon. It won’t get easier.

James Harden dropping 51 on the Pacers on November 20 proved he can still ball with the best of them. But then, in the next game, he struggled with his shot and had seven turnovers. Donovan Mitchell has been unable to take over games in the way he has done before. They need to step up.

Cleveland will certainly face some pressure to win this game, and under the bright lights of MSG, it may well be there.

Hey, Jarrett Allen, you know what to do. Tell them. The lights are just fine.