Sitting at 9-9 through the season's first 18 games, it's been anything but idyllic for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their entire starting frontcourt has had to miss time due to injuries. Their projected top reserves have been affected greatly by ailments and afflictions.

And the narrative seems to change on the nightly.

Through it all, there are three players most affected by all the recent changes. The performance has taken a hit because what’s asked of them has not been consistent, nor have the opportunities presented themselves enough. There are three worth highlighting.

1) Jaylon Tyson

Disappointing isn’t the word to sum up Jaylon Tyson’s start to the year. After dealing with a toe issue late in 2025-26, his 2026-27 season has opened with him suffering an ankle sprain in the first week, forcing him out pretty quickly. There was a lot of promise for year three after number two saw incredible improvements from the second-year wing.

Already missing eight games this season, Tyson has had to be reintegrated multiple times. And whereas he had more shots to take a year ago, that is not the case right now. There are a lot of mouths to feed on the bench, and it seems to change the approach he takes.

In the three games Tyson played in before his most recent bench stint, he averaged 12.3 points, going 8-for-19 from 3PT. He logged 12 minutes and really didn’t look too comfortable against the Bulls on Monday, Nov. 23.

It’s a long way to go, but the lack of consistency for him is not helping.

Tyrese Proctor, who will have a section right below, has faced the same issue. Meleek Thomas is still producing, but the minutes are inconsistent. Sam Merrill is right there with them. The logjam alters the wing play. Tyson should realistically get 15-18 minutes tops right now, with opportunities to drive. He’s more than a spot-up shooter.

2) Tyrese Proctor

It’s been four games now for Tyrese Proctor since his triple-double against the Mavericks and subsequent Eastern Conference POTW vote. He had 17 against the Bulls in the succeeding contest, but has now been in single-digits three straight times.

Tyrese Proctor 24 PTS (10-19 FG, 4-13 3P), 11 REB, 10 AST, 1 TO, +10 in 34 minutes vs. Mavs



This tape is actually insane. pic.twitter.com/BHvelf5Okx — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 15, 2026

Proctor, with Sam Merrill back, hasn’t had the same number of touches. Even with a few starts, the ball wasn’t able to find him the same way it was with the second unit.

In 71 minutes in this period of time, the Duke product has taken 18 shots. He’s 7-for-18 from the floor, dishing out five assists and posting a -8 total net rating.

Proctor is at his best when he can have the ball more and not just be somebody to kick it to every now and again when the clock runs down. He was at his best when he was more involved, and he should be entering first with Meleek Thomas, playing primarily when one of Donovan Mitchell/James Harden remains off the floor.

3) Jarrett Allen

It’s not so much that Jarrett Allen isn’t playing well, but it was expected that the production would be higher with Evan Mobley out. Well, the big man hasn’t eclipsed the 20-point mark a single time, while his rebounding has also been plummeting a bit. He had four rebounds in the most recent matchup with Chicago.

For the season, Allen is averaging 12.5 points per game, down from 16 last year. The Fro is -25 over his past three contests, perhaps a product of Cleveland’s tough stretches happening while he’s out there. A shade under nine rebounds per game isn’t bad, but when the lineups are smaller, it should be better. Peyton Watson did grab 10 last game, with Mario Hezonja doing so recently, but still.

Allen has three jobs on this team. Protect the rim. Grab the rebounds. Dunk the basketball. Controlling the low post on offense and rim running are givens. He did his job late against the Knicks and watch what happened.

PEYTON WATSON WITH THE CLUTCH SWAT.



JARRETT ALLEN WITH THE GAME-SEALING AND-1.



CAVS SECURE THE W AT MSG! pic.twitter.com/qrtxgOjtsh — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

The problem remains that the guards aren’t going into the paint consistently. A few early lobs get Allen going, then the touches and opportunities fade. Playing 30 minutes a night in Mobley’s stead, he still can’t get going.

And for what it’s worth, he’s taken one three in his last seven games. Not that it was going to be a huge part of the game plan, but the early-season success did leave folks wanting more. We’ll see if Cleveland can get Allen going against New York and Miami, the other two teams on the docket in the week ahead.