Guards. Guards. Guards. Are there too many guards on the Cleveland Cavaliers? There absolutely are. Is this an unsolvable problem? It absolutely is not.

The early-season injuries have opened the door for everybody to step in and step up. The problem with that is as those guys come back, there are only so many minutes to go around. And as a result of it all, everyone is ending up playing out of position, and it’s creating both a logjam and lineups that are too small.

There will come a time that this has to be cleaned up.

The Ideal Guard Rotation

The phrase “too many cooks in the kitchen” could indeed be used to describe the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt. The starters, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, have their spots secured. Up next, the likely two who should be every-night players are Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor. Jaylon Tyson has been more of a small forward, and should till be able to command minutes there.

With all of them plus Mario Hezonja and Peyton Watson logging some PF minutes, are there any viable opportunities left? Sam Merrill has been a fixture over the last few years and has proven to be an incredibly capable player on both ends. They went 37-15 with him playing last year. It would have been unfathomable to have him not in the rotation coming into the season.

But the same discussions were had with Kevin Love during the 2023-24 campaign, when he was let go at the deadline because he didn’t appreciate being taken out of JB Bickerstaff’s rotation. He felt he had more to contribute. And that was also a shocker. The same thing could ultimately happen again if they have to choose.

Merrill is not exactly “old”, 30 years of age and turning 31 in May. The two clutch free-throw misses didn't even lead to any new distrust in him from the veterans. But Proctor and Thomas have proven to be more versatile and very hard for teams to key in on. The Duke product will turn 23 in April, while the former Arkansas Razorback turned 20 right before the season. Youth could be a prevailing factor in an ultimate decision.

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas are serious bright spots for the Cavs this season...



Injecting a huge bit of shooting, athleticism, and creation to this squad. Fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/Vlk1CADFkK — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 18, 2026

Craig Porter Jr. is also an odd man out. For all the athletic ability and defensive versatility he brings, his effectiveness just tails off so much when he’s not at PG. There aren’t enough of those minutes to go around.

The Proposed Solution

Sam Merrill is one of Kenny Atkinson’s favorites, so a full-time benching remains unlikely. And he still provides floor spacing and draws charges better than anybody else on the team.

But even still, it is a little tough to deny 20+ minutes to both Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor every night, given what they have been able to provide. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden continue to see minutes in the mid-to-upper 30s, a figure that could certainly be dropped a bit to make more room for the guards.

THE CAVS’ DEPTH STEPPED UP LAST NIGHT IN THEIR WIN VS. DALLAS!



Tyrese Proctor: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST, 4 3PM

Mario Hezonja: 22 PTS, 7 REB

Meleek Thomas: 20 PTS, 3 3PM

Thomas Bryant: 19 PTS, 11 REB

Jaylon Tyson: 18 PTS, 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/hVEpKWlADT — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

Perhaps Merrill could be a late first-quarter sub, as the ninth to enter, behind one of Jaylon Tyson/Mario Hezonja and Proctor/Thomas, who should be the first two. Depth is a good problem to have. If it’s treated correctly.

Cleveland didn’t have all that much youth coming in, but the guard play has revolutionized the future prospects. Might Merrill become a trade chip? Atkinson and GM Koby Altman will have some tough decisions to make. Could Craig Porter Jr. be moved/waived ahead of his January 17th contract guarantee?

The Cavs have questions to answer. And the solution to all of them is to make sure Thomas and Proctor are getting key opportunities in every single game for the rest of the way. And the others will have to scrap for it.