In most situations, a team’s veteran players consistently set the tone for the young guys. While Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have been playing fantastic basketball of late, there was clear inspiration taken from the team’s second-unit.

They have both said consistently that the energy and hustle of Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor have pushed them to work harder to match it. Jarrett Allen was ready to go to war for the Arkansas product in his very first NBA game back in October.

Donovan Mitchell:



"Everybody in here deserves to give Meleek Thomas a round of applause"



James Harden: "No conscious."

Peyton Watson: "Talk about it." pic.twitter.com/TOXchf6V9C — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 27, 2026

It’s a good problem to have that players that have defied expectations have been able to also be the thing keeping the team’s older stars locked in and engaged.

Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor Setting The Tone

The overall statistics from the third and fourth guards for the Cavs do not match that of the first and second. Nor should they. However, it’s been the zealousness of Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas that have lifted everybody up and have brought that winning desire.

Jarrett Allen, describing Meleek Thomas’ drive after his second game, hinted that he was providing an instant spark.

“Just when Meleek came in -- he brought the energy again,” Allen retorted.

Jarrett Allen on the shift in tonight's game:



"Just when Meleek came in -- he brought the energy again."



Why he can do that in just his second game:



"He wants it. He wants to win. He wants to come out here and make an impact to win games."



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/co3z52d5Wz — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 29, 2026

After the victory against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, November 20, Donovan Mitchell spoke to reporters about how Proctor and Thomas were both starting to really get it. The 10-year vet would go on to discuss how all they really have to get now are the little things. The tone (as seen in the video below) shows incredibly strong belief from the veterans in the guards.

And thinking about the situation — James Harden’s slow start and Mitchell’s inconsistencies — there is one factor that absolutely pulled them back in. And it might not be stated directly. How Thomas gets after it, with his steals and deflections and his tough buckets, fires everybody up.

As much love and support as there is, the older guys do not want to get outplayed by their young counterparts on the floor.

Man, look at this defensive possession and effort from Meleek Thomas. pic.twitter.com/pl6ZNtnwOn — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 22, 2026

As for Proctor, that triple-double against the Mavericks showed what he can do as the top option. The way he has come in and shot the ball from 3PT land has rubbed off on both Harden and Mitchell out there.

Drawing National Attention

Tyrese Proctor received a vote for Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in November. Mario Hezonja has been garnering praise for his continued strong play in his NBA return. Meleek Thomas has drawn rave reviews and proven to not be afraid of anything.

Other nominees...



West: Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard (POR), Luka Dončić (LAL), Darius Garland (LAC), Jamal Murray (DEN) and Alperen Sengun (HOU)



East: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Cade Cunningham (DET), Davion Mitchell (MIA), Tyrese Proctor (CLE), Jayson Tatum… https://t.co/Fbba4NI5pA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2026

The piece is about the two guards, but it’s worth mentioning Hezonja because of how well he complements them, and vice versa. The group has been terrific overall, and whether starting or coming off the bench, they have provided a bright future.

There's a juice/energy that Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Tyrese Proctor bring to the table for the Cavs that continues to intrigue me.



They just shake things up. — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 19, 2026

James Harden’s 51-point game is partially a product of him getting back into game shape and where he finished a year ago. It’s also about being tired of the negative discussions being had about him and putting them to rest.

And for Donovan Mitchell, who has had some big games, some of his mistakes have been put under a microscope.

WILT. MJ. THE BEARD.



With his 51-point eruption in last night’s Cavaliers win, James Harden passed Kobe Bryant to move into the top-3 for most 50+ point performances (26) in NBA history! https://t.co/a0CRrvIlS0 pic.twitter.com/3EdQ0uan5P — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

As the youngsters continue to play well, they have inspired and led the way for the team’s top players to take the torch and get back to the top of their game. It’s in no way, shape, or form a diss on the superstars that the inspiration has come from the others.

This is a real-life, more detailed version of both Rookie of the Year and Like Mike. Chet “Rocket” Steadman found his game again after Henry Rowengartner inspired him. Tracy McDermott rediscovered himself, along with his ability, after Calvin Cambridge came along.

The players we’re discussing in this piece aren’t actual “kids”, but the point remains.

Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes. For the Cavs, it’s been the young stars providing the older ones with a little more inspiration and fuel.