Three Things That Will Ensure Kenny Atkinson Keeps His Job

Kenny Atkinson’s job with the Cavaliers is the second head-coaching job of his NBA career. After a run with the Nets that ended after four years in 2020, he spent a year with the Clippers before three impressive seasons on the staff of Steve Kerr’s Warriors.

Since coming to Cleveland, Atkinson has done plenty of winning. 64 wins in year one. A trip to the ECF in season two. Unfortunately for him though, the team fizzling out in said ECF, along with some questionable comments, do leave him closer to the hot seat than having a secure role.

There are three things the Cavs HC can do this year to make sure he sustains his job security. Read on.

Top Four Regular Season Finish

First things first for the Cavs. Similar to how things went in years one and two, a top-four finish can go a long way for the team. Kenny Atkinson won 64 games in 2024-25, Another 52 last season, in spite of having a near .500 record on Christmas Day was certainly impressive.

You can’t just erase a finish that saw the team getting swept and demolished to have a year end, unfortunately. Because until the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Knicks, things were looking up for the Cavs. A 1-0 lead in the ECF after winning at MSG could have been huge for morale. Blowing the lead as they did, going out 0-4, and “analytically leading the series” were all undoable mistakes.

Coming out of that funk with a successful regular season will do a lot for getting the team brass to back him.

Getting New Personnel to Mesh

Another major sticking point for Kenny Atkinson will be how he manages minutes and gets the new Cavs to mesh. Adding Peyton Watson is a major home run on paper, but it’s how he’ll be utilized and the positions he’ll play that will be the determining factor in his success.

Mario Hezonja, coming over after a long EuroLeague stint, is bristling with potential on this team. Whether there be a nightly role for him can be determined by Atkinson only. Will he toss Meleek Thomas in? Getting the most from the new guys is his job, and making sure it all comes together.

In years past, Atkinson has been a solid minutes manager, though he has also been known for leaving struggling lineups in for a bit longer than they should probably be together for. If he can keep things going with the current group ahead of the trade deadline, it will show Cleveland brass that he’s more than capable.

Playoff Success

The definition of a successful playoff run will be defined by each individual differently. Whether that’s making the ECF again, competing to the finish against the new elite squads of the East in round two, or even going all the way to the Finals. Last year is seen as disappointing despite an Conf. Finals berth, because of how things finished up.

Success could be bowing out after playing competitively and not being swept. Had Cleveland not blown Game 1 of the ECF last season, everything probably would have been viewed through a different lens. A pair of Game 7’s where the team closed it out was fantastic, though the slow start against Detroit did leave a bit to be desired.

This would have to likely be defined by going farther than last year. Kenny Atkinson was brought back after said sweep because of the team’s potential. Averaging 58 wins over two campaigns and winning three playoff series in the span does bode well.

Atkinson can easily flip the whole narrative. He hasreal chance to also be remembered as one of the most impactful Cavs coaches in franchise history. Win some games. Break some records. Make things happen.