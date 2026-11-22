The Cleveland Cavaliers have played 17 games in 2026-27 so far, with 65 yet to come. As they sit at 9-8 with 10 different starting lineup combinations having already been used, it’s been a bit of a lack of continuity, combined with surprisingly positive growth.

Young stars like Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor have emerged, while Mario Hezonja has instantly proven he belongs in the NBA after a not-so-successful five-year tenure back in the 2010s.

The season is hard to get a read on because each night somebody new shines and the rotation changes. James Harden stunned with 51 against the Pacers on Friday, November 20, kind of proving that a wheel is spun each night at random and that will determine the “Cavalier of the Game”, so to speak.

How about a look at the team awards as the one-quarter mark draws near?

Rookie of the Year: Meleek Thomas

Perhaps the easiest to pick of the bunch, Meleek Thomas has really provided the spark for the Cavs. And what he does goes well beyond the basic counting stats, and takes a deeper dive into the analytics. Additional deflections and steals show him to be elite with his energy on the defensive end.

Add in the fact that he’s averaging 13-3-2 with 1.4 steals and shooting better than 40% from 3PT and that an emerging star is already here. With Norchad Omier logging time for the Clippers a season ago, Thomas is the only true rookie here.

Might he be in the race for the actual Rookie of the Year award? Most likely. Winning it? Unlikely.

6th Man of the Year: Mario Hezonja

Tyrese Proctor will get a mention here, so have no fear. Mario Hezonja gets the nod for 6th Man of the Year for the Cavs so far. His counting stats have been better than the Duke product, while contributing a bit more across the board in those situations.

Hezonja is averaging 9-6-2 while hitting 49% of his shots. Seven of his nine double-figure scoring games have come off the bench, as have all three of his 10+ rebound performances. Like Proctor, the Croatian forward has helped shift the energy when he’s come into the game.

In preseason, the answer here would have been Sam Merrill. Times change. Availability remains the best ability.

Most Improved Player: Tyrese Proctor

What a difference a single year can make. Tyrese Proctor went from a fringe rotation player as a rookie, to earning a vote for Eastern Conference Player of the Week during the opening month of this season.

Proctor put up a 20-point triple-double in a spot start against the Mavericks, and even as players have returned from injuries, he’s in his starting spot. The second-year man is averaging 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while making 51% of shots and 45% of threes. Up from five points on 41% FG and 35% from 3PT.

The growth keeps coming from the 22-year-old.

Defensive Player of the Year: Peyton Watson

The expected team Defensive Player of the Year would have been Evan Mobley, without a doubt. But as he’s continued to miss time with his toe injury, it’s hard to put him there. Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson have both missed action too, but one of them has to take it.

Watson gets the nod because of his impact at the rim and on the perimeter. It has not been perfect by any stretch, as there have been plenty of blow-bys allowed. But, the former Nugget is averaging a team-high 1.5 blocks per game and just under one steal. He has a defensive rating of 110.2, fifth on the team and first among players who haven’t missed more than five games.

He can swat jumpers too, and the rejection of Anthony Edwards late-game attempt back in late-October helped the team get to overtime where they eventually scored the win.

MVP: Donovan Mitchell

It’s presented without question that Donovan Mitchell is the Cavs best player this year. As role players have become more than that around him and James Harden has begun to find his form, #45 is still the one who makes things go in Cleveland.

He’s averaging 25-5-5 on 50% shooting and 36% from beyond the arc. In addition to that, he’s pulling down a team-high 1.2 steals per contest. Mitchell has scored 20+ in five straight games, including dropping 30+ against both the Bulls (39) and Grizzlies (34).

Mitchell’s efficiency has started to return, and when he’s at his best, the team can be tough to stop.

Back In Action

Catch the Cavaliers back on the floor Monday November 23 as they face the Chicago Bulls on the road.