As preseason got going for the Cavs on Thursday night, it appears they aren’t done yet. The guys that suited up for them couldn’t get the win over Boston, but some new faces will be coming along.

They announced the signing of two different players on Friday night, who may well be around when they play Sunday’s game. It could also be just to secure G-League rights for each.

Some movement with training camp bodies.



Robinson signed an E-10 deal with the Cavs last year, played with them in Summer League and played his first G-League season with the Charge.



Yaacov was an UDFA this year, and was recently ruled ineligible to play in college at Utah. https://t.co/FBf7UcFFgH — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 9, 2026

Nevertheless, let’s dive into the two new additions, and what they will each bring to the table.

Welcome Back, Jaxson Robinson

A fixture in Cleveland, Jaxson Robinson has spent back-to-back Summer Leagues with the Cavaliers. He was on the original training camp roster this year before being let go, but now here he is once again, being signed on Fri. Oct 9.

The team is set for for a 6:30 PM ET battle with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, so perhaps he’ll be present. Maybe he’ll be on the wire again, a guy ready to return to the G-League. With the Charge a year ago, Robinson was primarily a reserve, logging time in 33 games and averaging 10 points per game.

Similar to other training camp signee Curtis Jones, he loves to fire away from beyond the arc. Robinson averaged nearly six attempts from distance for the Charge a season ago, knocking down 37% of them. He is a player that isn’t afraid of the moment will let shots go when the moment calls for it.

The main purpose of the deal is most likely so they can bring him back and have Robinson stay within the organization. Again, we’ll see if he will log any preseason minutes or not.

21-Year-Old Gets A Shot

Noam Yaacov, who spent last season playing in Belgium, was the other signee by the Cavs. Just 21 years of age, he has been playing professional basketball for the past four years now and has gained a lot of experience. This is a bit of an interesting circumstance, though.

Yaacov signed here after recently being ruled ineligible to play for the University of Utah, where he was originally committed to play this upcoming year. And since he’s not going in the college ranks, why not try and land something in the NBA or G-League? Youth is still on his side and he has plenty of time to continue to develop.

In Belgium a year ago, Yaacov averaged over 16 points and seven assists per contest. He can fill it up on the offensive end. He was a draft prospect who sent unselected. College didn't work. And so now here he is.

The 6’1 shifty guard will be a fun watch if he does wind up on the Charge.

In Summary

Don’t expect either of these guys to get real NBA experience in 2026-27. But they should each open with the Charge, and perhaps a few preseason minutes. Noam Yaacov could be an NBA rotation player someday. Jaxson Robinson’s shooting will make him a fit if any team decides to try and find him.

For now, though… welcome to Cleveland to the two of them!