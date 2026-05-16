3 Things Cavaliers Need To Do To Win Game 7 Against the Pistons

It's now or never for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Sunday, May 17, the Cavaliers will travel up north to Detroit to take on the Pistons for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Following an abysmal Game 6 performance, one that the Cavaliers would likely want to forget, there isn't much time to rest and reset.

As the Cavaliers prepare to keep their season alive, here are three things they'll have to do to recover from a loss and take home a win in Game 7:

Play with Effort

In Game 6, one of the Cavaliers' biggest downfalls was the team's lack of effort. From the starters to the bench, outside of guard Max Strus, every member of the team looked asleep.

When asked about why they lacked intensity, veteran guard James Harden said the team didn't have any and explained that they just never kicked it up a notch.

"You know, I think we didn't start off the game well," Harden said. "Still had the lead, and then just throughout the course of the game, we never really kicked to that second level, which is the level we need to get three or four. But we just never really got it to that. We had opportunities with small spurts, but it was never like a consistent flow on both ends of the ball, which is a little frustrating.

"But, you know, you can't do nothing about it. You've got to start focusing and getting our mind for, you know, [the next] game on the road."

This type of conversation has followed the Cavaliers all season long. There have been numerous games where the team has been lacking in intensity, physicality and general awareness of critical situations throughout a game.

AUSAR THOMPSON VISCOUS BLOCK



OH MY GOODNESS. 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/IEEkQCsamb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 16, 2026

If they want to punch a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, they can't come out slow, especially on the road.

Avoid Turning the Ball Over

While Harden has taken most of the headlines for his turnovers in this year's playoffs, averaging 5.1 turnovers per outing, the rest of the squad needs to show care with the basketball as well.

James Harden finished with more turnovers (8) than made field goals (5) for the 31st time in his playoff career & the 5th time this postseason. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) May 16, 2026

Two others that spend time in the starting rotation, forward Evan Mobley and counterpart to Harden, Donovan Mitchell, are both averaging over two turnovers per game.

For a player like Mitchell, who is averaging just 0.4 assists more than turnovers, he has to tap back into that playmaking ability he displayed before Harden arrived. His lack of impact in the passing game, but hike in turnovers, displays a lack of confidence in the team's offense.

As a team, the Cavaliers are averaging 15.8 turnovers per game. When compared to the rest of the teams that made the playoffs this season, the Cavaliers have the second most behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

James Harden in Game 6:



8 turnovers

6 field goals



Moves to third all-time in playoff turnovers. pic.twitter.com/bXa6i1QNL3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2026

The Pistons, who haven't been too strong themselves in the turnover department, are still four runs up the ladder than the Cavaliers.

It could be something as simple as slowing the game down, but whatever they need to do, the Cavaliers' offense has to cut down on turning the ball over.

Be Physical with the Pistons

It sounds simple, but like intensity, it has been a major issue in Cleveland's game this season.

At times, they just haven't been physical enough.

The Pistons are a very aggressive team on both ends of the court, using their bodies to push Cavaliers out of the way to grab rebounds, chase down loose balls or even just get in their heads. It's a part of their game that the organization has become known for over time, with the 2026 squad embodying that persona.

Back in Game 6, there was a first-half moment where forward Ausar Thompson pushed Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill down to the court floor, before stepping over him. The moment should've lit up the Cavaliers, pushing them to bring more intensity and physicality to the game.

But for some reason, nothing ended up happening.

AUSAR THOMPSON SHOVES SAM MERRILL AND STEPS OVER HIM MENACE pic.twitter.com/hhkJziNVjT — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) May 16, 2026

While Cleveland may have slowly become more physical throughout the series, they better bring it to a new level, one that they haven't displayed all season, on Sunday.

If they don't, the Pistons may just be able to bully their way to the next round of the postseason.