3 Things Cavs Have to Show Against Heat to Prove They’re On Right Track

In the NBA, a team has to be able to prove themselves time and again to prove they’re contenders. To show that they can handle the rigours of a long season and go toe-to-toe with any team at any time.

Monday night, the Cavs got blown to bits by the Hornets, which really came as a surprise. The very next game against the Knicks, they buckled right in and played how they had to down the stretch.

Sitting at 6-6 with the Heat on tap for tonight, here are three things Cleveland and their players have to do in order to show they’re on the right track and it wasn’t a one-off.

1) A Locked In James Harden

James Harden turned an atrocious start to the season into perhaps his best game as a Cavalier on Wednesday night. His effort helped propel them to the biggest victory of the young campaign as he dropped 32 points on an efficient 9-14 FG, going 5-7 from 3PT land. He tied Allen Iverson for the 11th-most 30-point games in league history in the process.

JAMES HARDEN DROPS 32, CAVS WIN AT MSG!



HE TIES ALLEN IVERSON FOR THE 11TH-MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN NBA HISTORY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/792FUx9wCP — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

His lack of effort on the defensive end and carelessness with the basketball were huge detractors in the earlier games of the year, so to see something like that was inspiring and presented itself with a lot of hopefulness.

Harden did admit he didn’t play much over the summer after that contest, and that he didn’t enter in the best shape for year 18. But now that we’re 12 games in and he appears to have his sea legs under him, another strong performance would go a long way.

2) Not Let Giannis Dominate

Though the Heat aren’t off to the best start this season, they still present a threat every night. They have one of the best in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Mr. 83 Points Bam Adebayo right there next to him. Add Klay Thompson’s four threes a night and you have trouble.

Cleveland lost a wild 2OT game just over a year ago to Miami, where Andrew Wiggins alley-oop dunk on a play that started with 0.6 seconds ended things.

Evan Mobley is out with a toe sprain for the Cavs, which certainly hurts the defensive scheme they probably planned to play. The most likely option is Peyton Watson stepping up to power forward to open the game on Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 28-13-5 and has 7+ free-throw attempts in five straight. Jarrett Allen could also guard him, while the new forward goes on Adebayo.

Giannis vs Jazz



30 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST - 57 FG%



His midrange shooting has been on point pic.twitter.com/WgelaRwDsH — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 11, 2026

He’s been the motor, so if Cleveland can key in on the superstar, it will go a long way not only towards a win, but proving they’re locked in.

3) Continue To Share The Rock

There was a great post from Tony Pesta, who covers the team for Fear The Sword. About how Donovan Mitchell was splitting double-teams to find the open man. They need that from #45, who is one of the leaders on this team and one of the most dangerous players in the association. It’s not just about scoring for him, as he dished six assists in the victory. Post-Fallon appearance, he stepped up.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs executed down the stretch to beat the Knicks in crunch time



Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/V62ZattfC5 — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) November 12, 2026

The way the ball moved down the stretch was sensational. That all five players had an impact in the final three minutes speaks volumes. Mitchell with his driving. James Harden sinking clutch free throws and dropping the game-sealing assist. Peyton Watson with his rejections. Evan Mobley hit a key runner. And of course, Jarrett Allen’s three-point play to ice it.

well that's the kind of sequence the Cleveland Cavaliers needed. Big play from Peyton Watson to get this block, dunk on the other end. pic.twitter.com/D4pLg0r5Yk — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 12, 2026

Off the bench, they got 29 combined points from Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor. One player doesn’t need to dominate for this team. Keeping everyone involved and engaged is critical. Hero ball is what brought the ship down in the first place.

Team-ball will help Cleveland tonight, while showing it’s all good.