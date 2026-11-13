James Harden Is Giving the Cavaliers Exactly What They Needed, but One Question Remains

James Harden gave the Cleveland Cavaliers more than a scoring boost at Madison Square Garden. He gave them an answer when their offense needed one.

Harden scored 32 points, made five 3-pointers and supplied timely fourth-quarter baskets in Cleveland’s 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks. After an uneven opening stretch, the performance demonstrated how valuable his combination of scoring and passing can be.

It also left the Cavaliers with a familiar question: How consistently can they expect that level of impact? Especially with his effort seemingly coming and going. I mean, Harden himself has indicated that he is playing his way into shape.

He entered the matchup averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. His struggles limited Cleveland’s ability to generate dependable offense alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Against New York, Harden provided the scoring pressure the Cavaliers had been missing.

He finished 9-for-14 from the field, including 5-for-7 from the 3-point range, and made nine of 11 free throws. He added four assists and two steals while committing two turnovers.

The production came throughout the game rather than in one isolated burst. Harden scored 13 points in the second quarter, reaching halftime with 17 as Cleveland took a 59-53 lead.

His perimeter shooting supplied answers as New York threatened. After Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer put the Knicks ahead 49-47, Harden responded with a pull-up 3 to restore Cleveland’s advantage. He later added a step-back 3 and two free throws before halftime.

Gotta give James Harden credit for last night's performance. pic.twitter.com/yfCtCBGUsl — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 12, 2026

Those possessions mattered for a team that needs Mitchell to have another dependable creator beside him.

Mitchell finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. With Harden carrying more of the scoring responsibility, Cleveland had multiple options when its initial actions failed to produce an opening.

That became especially important in the fourth quarter.

New York erased Cleveland’s lead and tied the game at 99 with 5:36 remaining. Harden answered with a pull-up jumper. After the Knicks tied it again at 101, he connected on a 27-foot pull-up 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers back ahead.

His contributions continued beyond his own shot-making.

With Cleveland leading 104-103, Harden assisted on Evan Mobley’s floater. In the final minute, he collected the rebound following Peyton Watson’s block and found Jarrett Allen for a transition dunk that became a three-point play.

The sequence captured the balance Cleveland needs: Harden creating his own offense when necessary, then recognizing opportunities to involve teammates.

Consistency, however, should not mean expecting 32 points or five made 3-pointers every night. Those shooting results will fluctuate.

The more practical expectation is sustained offensive involvement — scoring efficiently enough to demand attention, protecting possessions and making timely decisions that help Cleveland’s other players.

Harden’s early-finishing struggles remain relevant. He entered the game converting just 36% of his attempts at the rim (0th percentile). Even against New York, he missed several attempts inside the arc. His exceptional perimeter shooting helped offset those misses, but Cleveland cannot depend on that accuracy every game.

Getting to the line offered another route to production. His 11 free-throw attempts substantially exceeded his entering average of 4.8, allowing him to contribute points beyond his field-goal opportunities. That’s an area that likely needs improvement moving forward. He currently has the lowest shooting-fouled percentage (12.4%) since the 2020-21 season.

The Knicks game established what a productive Harden performance can do for Cleveland. It gave Mitchell support, supplied answers during difficult stretches and helped the Cavaliers finish a competitive game.

The next step is making that influence dependable. Cleveland needs enough of this version of Harden to organize its offense around what he can provide, rather than wondering which performance is coming next.

Cleveland will take on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Miami Heat tonight.

And considering they'll be down Mobley, they'll need another big Harden performance.