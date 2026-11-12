3 Players That Are Making Most of Their Opportunities for Short-Handed Cavs

Injuries are quite literally the worst part of sports. The unfortunate side for the players going down is that the game goes on without them. Players having to miss time have opened the door for quite a few Cleveland Cavaliers to emerge as breakout stars in the first 12 games of 2026-27.

The rotation coming in was thought to be set, but the recent results have pretty much thrown that narrative right out the window.

Here are three Cavs players who have made the most of their opportunities to this point in the season.

1) Tyrese Proctor

One of the biggest surprises in Cleveland has to be Tyrese Proctor. So far this season, he’s been part of the everyday rotation, missing just one of the first 12 games (DNP-CD against Minnesota). The shot has been falling, the energy has been there, and he’s become extremely reliable.

Proctor has made 48% of his attempts from 3PT land while improving his scoring to a shade under seven points per game. He’s logged 20+ minutes in three straight games while starting to take on more defensive responsibility. The confident stroke was on display with a season-best 15 points against the Knicks last night.

Tyrese Proctor had himself a night of shooting as the Cavaliers claim a huge road win against the Knicks!



Watch the #NBA on ESPN on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/q2udtvGWOk — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 12, 2026

Sam Merrill missing time with his elbow injury has completely opened the door for Proctor, who does not seem to waste a single minute in which he’s in the game. The three years of college ball, combined with the time spent with the Australian National Team this past summer, have him looking extremely mature in year two.

2) Meleek Thomas

Every single Cleveland Cavaliers list this season has Meleek Thomas. He’s been anywhere and everywhere, exuding extreme confidence at every turn. The amount of value he has brought to this club cannot just be put into words, as he’s given them a future player to lead the wave when the older stars are gone.

Thomas has taken on whoever has wanted a piece and come out smelling like a rose. Through nine appearances, the rookie is averaging 13 points, three boards, two assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He’s making 48% of shots, 48% of threes, and 100% of his free throws (4-for-4).

Meleek Thomas SHINED at MSG pic.twitter.com/qJ3L3Y9Sfd — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 12, 2026

The energy on both sides of the ball fires everybody up into wanting to play harder, and he’s helped unlock oh so many things for this team. His confident style of play has him ready to go up against whoever wants a piece of him. Credit to Koby Altman here. And the bigger question is how he fell to the second round. The Jaw stays dropped.

3) Mario Hezonja

His last game doesn’t leave much to write about, but for the season, Mario Hezonja has been integral to the Cavs. As a rebounder, post-up player and somebody that really brings the energy when he comes in.

Hezona only played seven minutes in the win against the Knicks, marking the first time he didn’t receive second-half minutes. Jaylon Tyson took all of his extra minutes in the game’s final two quarters, with a -9 net rating and 0-1, showing all the Croatian forward had to show.

But, he’s made shots at a solid clip. He has kept everyone involved on most of the possessions where he's gotten the rock. Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s back injury opened the door for him, and he walked right through.

Mario Hezonja double-doubled in 26 mins off the bench. pic.twitter.com/WtJxXtfJlo https://t.co/2hMWYstlyE — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 7, 2026

With Hezonja’s contract set to guarantee on Sunday, the team will continue to have him as a solid forward option for the months to come.