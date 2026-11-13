NBA Cup Group Stage: A Deeper Look into Cavaliers vs. Heat and the Battle For Group A

Back in NBA Cup action tonight as the Cavaliers' road trip takes them to South Beach for their first matchup against the Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Last time out, the Cleveland Cavaliers played another great game, beating the New York Knicks in a big win that came on the back of James Harden's highest-scoring game for the team.

After drawing major criticism for his performance all year, he found his game and led the team to a win over the reigning NBA Champions.

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH THE WILD SAVE.



JAMES HARDEN GETS TO 30 ON THE NIGHT 🔥



CAVS GUARDS WORKING HARD DOWN THE STRETCH! pic.twitter.com/OEBqEYjEhh — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

One of the biggest questions for Harden after that game is whether he can continue that form. Post-game of the Knicks, he said he was working to get back into shape.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat made a major swing this offseason as they traded Jaime Jacques, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, and Kel’el Ware for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So far into this season, this trade has not looked great.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is sitting at a 5-6 record and in various games this year, Giannis and Bam just have not clicked.

They play in similar spots on the court and have one or two great shooters. Spacing is one of their biggest concerns, which will likely work itself out as they get deeper into the season.

Leading the way for the Heat is Giannis, averaging 27.7 points per game. Behind him, Bam is averaging just under 18 points, and he has started finding his new spaces on the court, but is still searching for his best.

Point Guard Davion Mitchell has been a great guard for this team; he is a defensive powerhouse who might give Donovan Mitchell some serious problems.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) reacts after being fouled and making the basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is right alongside the Cavs in offense and scoring, but they have struggled defensively. They give up the most three-point field goals in the league, with an average of 17 threes per game and an average of 120 points a game.

Where to catch the Cavs at Heat game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Heat predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Miami -2.5

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: Jarrett Allen over 12 REB +290

Cavaliers 121, Heat 112: Jarrett Allen has a tough task tonight with Evan Mobley out. Guarding either Bam or Giannis is tough as it is, but the other guy is going to have an easier time without Evan.

Peyton Watson or Jaylon Tyson can slide in to take on the other guy, but it doesn’t fully match up with Mobley’s presence.

Slowing either one of them down and hitting their shots consistently will keep this game in Cleveland’s hands.

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