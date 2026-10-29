Peyton Watson Shows Why He Will Be Just Fine For The Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson is starting to find his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cavalier fans are starting to see the return on the investment Koby Altman and staff made this off-season.

On Wednesday night, Cleveland defeated the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Watson had 22 points in the Cavaliers' win; 16 came in the first half. Though his scoring slowed, Watson led the way with four offensive rebounds in the second half, helping the Cavaliers extend possessions and leading to another double-digit comeback.

Watson's 22-point performance was second on the team, behind Evan Mobley, who scored 24 points in another double-double. As Washington looked to get James Harden and Donovan Mitchell to get rid of the ball,, Watson and Mobley were willing to take advantage and help Cleveland get the best of the Wizards.

The first few games of the season showed growing pains as Watson adjusted to the Cavaliers' team principles on both sides of the ball. Although it is still a work in progress, Watson is showing why he was worth the wait.

Small sample size:

In his first four games as a Cavalier, Watson is averaging 14 points per game and already has 13 stocks (steals & blocks) on the defensive side. He's shooting 87% from the free-throw line and is third on the team with eight offensive rebounds, sitting behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The three-point shooting hasn't shown up yet. Watson is just 3/18 from the perimeter so far in the young season. History shows his shot will come around. Last season, in his final year with the Denver Nuggets, Watson shot 41% from three on 197 attempts. Playing with players like Mitchell and Harden will lead to more open shots, and a shooter like Watson will start knocking them down.

Adjusting to his new role:

As Watson gets comfortable with his new team, shots will begin to fall, and he will be just fine. You can see how much trust he has gained from his coaches and his teammates during his time with Cleveland, so you will continue to see it grow over time.

One thing is for certain about Watson: you will never have to question his effort. His motor is constantly rolling, which has led to a few overzealous shot attempts but has also helped the Cavaliers win these last two games against Washington and Minnesota. The Cavs got a game-changer, and he makes the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers look promising.