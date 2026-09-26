3 Trade Candidates Who Could Make Sense for the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter training camp with a new look, but the same championship pressure hanging over them.

Donovan Mitchell received a four-year max extension, James Harden returned on a three-year deal, and Cleveland surrendered an unprotected 2031 first-round pick to acquire Peyton Watson.

Those moves strengthened the Cavs, but they also made the roster more expensive and limited their future flexibility.

Cleveland now carries roughly $206.7 million in active salary and sits just below the first apron. If it doesn’t work, the front office may have to move a useful player instead of waiting for the situation to resolve itself. Three Cavaliers stand out as the most likely trade candidates.

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen sits at the summit of intriguing trade targets, and for good reason. He offers real value on the market while carrying a salary big enough to make a blockbuster deal work.

The 28-year-old big man will make $28 million this season, the first year of his three-year extension. A hefty number, but hardly an unreasonable price for a productive starting center in his prime.

Allen will also be a great James Harden. Allen can set the screens, dive hard to the rim and clean up on the boards, giving Harden freedom to punish defenses for overplaying the ball. On the other end, his size and physicality give Cleveland another option against bigger frontcourts, taking some of the burden off Evan Mobley.

Still, the bigger issue is how the Cavaliers want their frontcourt to look around Mobley. Playing Allen alongside another non-shooting big can shrink the floor, particularly when Cleveland needs more creation and spacing.

That could ultimately make Allen the Cavaliers’ biggest trade lever. If the offense stalls or Cleveland decides it needs another shot creator on the perimeter, moving Allen could address that weakness without dismantling the core of the roster.

Jaylon Tyson

From the biggest trade option to perhaps the least likely, as he is on a rookie contract and the Cavs want to keep him, but Jaylon Tyson could be a candidate.

The 23-year-old averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over 66 games last season while shooting an impressive 44.6% from beyond the arc. He also provides cost-effective production at a time when the Cavs stars are expensive.

That combination of production and value is exactly what makes Tyson an attractive trade target. Teams that previously contacted Cleveland reportedly expressed interest in Tyson, along with Mobley and Allen. With Watson now locked into the starting role on the wing, Tyson’s path to consistent minutes may have narrowed.

Sam Merrill

Next is Sam Merrill, perhaps the easier of the three options to trade to free up assets.

Merrill is owed roughly $9.2 million this season and is under contract through 2028-29. His manageable deal could appeal to contenders seeking reliable shooting, while also giving Cleveland useful salary-matching flexibility in a larger trade.

Tyson, Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas and Craig Porter Jr. all need developmental minutes, while Watson and Mario Hezonja add further congestion to the wing rotation.

Cleveland shouldn’t move Merrill simply for financial flexibility, but his specialized skill set and team-friendly contract make him one of the roster’s more straightforward veterans to trade.