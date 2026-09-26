Cavaliers Have A New Problem After Losing Several Key Bench Pieces

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an interesting offseason, and it led to them bringing in a wing. The Cavs acquired Peyton Watson, and he will most likely be one of their starters.

Cleveland gave up Max Strus, and after dealing with an injury, the veteran played 12 games. He started in five of those outings, and he was a reserve for the others. Then, come playoff time, Strus played 18 games and started in four. He had some significant performances during that time, and now, he will bring that same energy to the Los Angeles Clippers.

On top of Strus, the Cavs lost a few more players. Dennis Schröder is taking the next step in his journey, as he was moved to the Charlotte Hornets. In his stint with the Cavs, he played 30 games. He came off the bench in most of those outings, and he averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Cleveland Loses Key Reserves

The Cavaliers lost multiple players, and those losses could impact their bench. Schröder and Strus were moved via trade, but Cleveland's other losses were free agents. Keon Ellis was one of the Cavs' new additions, as they acquired him in their deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Ellis played 29 games with the Cavs, and once the free agency period started, he signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Dean Wade signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers in 2019, and as time went on, he became an important piece. Now, he will play for an Eastern Conference rival. He signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he can be a factor off the bench.

Wade played 59 games in his final season with the Cavs, and he was a starter in 38 of them. His versatility helped Cleveland, and no matter what role he played, he made an impact. He can help the Sixers, and chances are, he will be one of their most reliable reserves.

Cleveland also lost a veteran and fan favorite, as Ohio native Larry Nance Jr. signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers. In what was his second stint with the Cavs, he played 35 games. He received limited minutes, but he was a veteran presence a contending team needs. Nance will play a similar role for Indiana, as the Pacers try to get back on track.

The Cavs' bench will look different, as players like Meleek Thomas and Mario Hezonja are in the mix. Sam Merrill is still with the team, and Jaylon Tyson could change roles. Then, Tyrese Proctor has a shot at more minutes after his impressive performances during the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Losing players like Strus and Wade hurts, but if the current bench meshes (and stays healthy), the Cavs are on the right track.