It has not been all sunshine and rainbows for Kenny Atkinson since joining Cleveland. Though year one saw the team go 64-18 and take the spot in the East, and year two a #4 finish, 52 wins, and an ECF berth. Some of his rotation decisions have been questioned, along with some rather “unique” quotes from said ECF.

The Knicks swept Cleveland and it wasn’t even clear immediately after if Atkinson would be back. But now that the offseason is all but finished, there is real excitement in the building. And he may well be the one to take them even farther, all the way to the promised land, perhaps.

And credit to Atkinson, who has kept his head held high. He talked in his Media Day interviews about his love for the city.

Feeling At Home In Cleveland

In an interview with 92.3 The Fan Cleveland, Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson made it clear how much he loves being in The Land.

“"This is such a great sports city. Yesterday, I'm watching the Browns game on the edge of my couch. And then I follow the Guardians, and I'm watching them do it again. I just love walking around Cleveland...everyone calls me 'coach'."

"This is such a great sports city. Yesterday, I'm watching the Browns game on the edge of my couch. And then I follow the Guardians, and I'm watching them do it again. I just love walking around Cleveland...everyone calls me 'coach'."#Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson with… pic.twitter.com/LzHsyUMLf0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 28, 2026

Is there a better endorsement of a city than the NBA team’s head coaching speaking like that? That everybody calls him “coach” has got to feel endearing. Atkinson did a fantastic job of getting the Brooklyn Nets over the hump while he was there, but saw things end pretty quickly before the team’s Big 3 era got going.

With Cleveland, he is being given a bit of a longer leash. Averaging 58 wins over two regular seasons while winning three series is certainly a bit better than what the team had from previous coach JB Bickerstaff. Credit to the former HC of the franchise though, for taking the Pistons to two straight postseasons and a #1 seed in year two.

It would appear at this very moment that Atkinson’s job is very safe, and people will continue to call him Coach as he walks around downtown.

Projecting Cavs Season

The Cavs have a genuine chance to win the Eastern Conference this year. They re-tooled by adding Peyton Watson to be the new starting small forward. Built forward Mario Hezonja, who said he doesn’t like the sun, seems to be the perfect place for himself.

And then rookie Meleek Thomas has been talking confidently throughout Media Day. He was a second-round pick that broke out immediately and was looking tall next to the other new additions.

Kenny Atkinson has already taken the team to an ECF,something only four other coaches in franchise history have accomplished. He joined Mike Brown as the only to win 60+ games in a season here. He is building something special.

And with his seat cooled significantly, he should be able to make things happen as he’d like.

Look for Cleveland to be a top three regular season team in the East before having to go through the gauntlet of a much-improved conference in the postseason. It's a very talented team that just needs the right personnel combinations.

And for Kenny Atkinson to show more love to the city like they do for him.