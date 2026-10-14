Evaluating Mario Hezonja’s Preseason at Large and Projecting His Spot In Cavs Rotation

The 2026 NBA preseason saw Cavs fans finally get a chance to see Mario Hezonja play basketball. A bit of an enigma off the floor, he showed flashes of the player he’s been for the past several campaigns in the EuroLeague.

The Croatian forward is much stockier now than he was the last time he played in the association, ready to fill a position of need at the PF spot. He’s set to replace Dean Wade in the team’s rotation.

Let’s look back at the good, the bad, and everything in between from Hezonja.

The Good: Offensively Capable

Mario Hezonja, over the Cavs last two preseason games, was putting the ball in the bucket. He poured in 13 pts on 5-9 shooting in the team’s second contest. A real improvement from game one, where his impact was a bit less statistical, though the shot-making was there.

Tonight, in his third and final appearance, Hezonja started finding his rhythm in the second-half. After a scoreless first half, he started to turn things up, scoring 12 points in the second half. Burying threes, getting to his spots, and running the floor pretty well. He can get his shot off quickly, which will aid him greatly over the course of the season.

There was never a doubt that Hezonja would be a positive on the offensive end, and it’s been really enjoyable to see him get his bearings out on the hardwood.

The Bad: The Speed Of The Game

Bad is a relative term here, as Mario Hezonja hasn’t been awful. But it’s also true the game is much faster than what he’s been used to. The speed of the NBA gameplay is quite a bit quicker than what he’s been used to in the EuroLeague. It was always going to be an adjustment.

There is a lot more isolation play, and sometimes players end up on an island. It’s about how you navigate those kinds of situations that will leave you on the floor for longer. The pace of play being what it is means you also have to be able to get back on both ends.

Hezonja will be able to catch up, but it’s something to keep an eye on. Players getting sped up can happen, so it’s about making sure he can stay with everything.

Projecting His Rotation Spot

There’s no doubt that Mario Hezonja deserves to be on the floor on opening night. He picked up a few steals over the past couple of games, while doing a solid job of cleaning the glass. The scoring was on display with back-to-back double-digit point nights. The three-point stroke is looking good.

With that said, expect Hezonja to slot into the 8-9 spot. Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill will be six and seven. After that, it could be the 6’9 forward getting out there. He and one of Meleek Thomas/Craig Porter Jr. will get in with the second set of changes.

Hezonja has not played an NBA game since the COVID bubble in 2020. So the return is finally ready to happen. He'll fit right in.