Amidst Cavs Struggles, Here’s How the Players They Let Go Are Performing Around the NBA

The way the Cavs have opened 2026-27 is not all that dissimilar to how things began last season.

There was a year under JB Bickerstaff when they sat under .500 at this time before turning on the jets and going on a heater.

There are different issues now, though, than there were before. That’s not what this article is. It’s about the players on those “other” teams. The first two Kenny Atkinson groups, to be exact.

I wrote a piece checking in on how the debuts went for the former Cavaliers. Now let’s take a peek at the first few weeks of the season.

The Role Players Are Seeing The Floor

After hardly playing with Cleveland last season, Larry Nance Jr. has found himself an important part of the Pacers' early-season rotation. He’s logged 13+ minutes in seven of the past eight games, and sank five three-pointers in the team’s game against the Nuggets in Mexico City.

The veteran has provided some nice stability to his new team.

Larry Nance Jr. PUNISHES the rim 👊 pic.twitter.com/NL4BfBYIER — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 10, 2026

Then there’s Dean Wade in Philadelphia, who was hurt at the start of the campaign. He’s playing a career-high 24 minutes a night, but his scoring is down three points. His three-point percentage is also down to 31%. However, the steals and assists are up, and they love what his defense does for them.

The four-year, $39 million deal makes a lot of sense when watching how he fits in there.

Max Strus finally debuted a few games ago, and has brought some instant energy off the Clippers bench. He averaged 5.5 assists over his first two appearances, and was a +17 in the team’s last win against the Pelicans. He’ll need a bit of time to get back to full-form, but so far so good.

He might be moved at the deadline since he’s on an expiring deal and the team isn’t winning much.

Max Strus to Baba Miller for the SLAM!!! 🇪🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/CorQTdrLyC — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 9, 2026

Keon Ellis was getting more minutes to start the season, but has seen a drop-off. The defensive-minded guard has not looked so good in Brooklyn. He’s averaging 4.3 points per game, with 33/28/25 shooting splits and is making $9 million this season.

Perhaps he’ll be moved at the deadline to create more minutes for the youngsters, but that’s to be determined.

Dennis Schröder began the year as the Hornets' starting point guard, but suffered an unfortunate injury. He did not play against his former team last night. Like Ellis above, he has not shot it well. 36% from the floor and 20% from 3PT. 10-4-5 per game overall for the German point guard, who will back up Coby White when he returns from injury.

Certainly a candidate to be moved at the deadline.

The Key Cogs

Darius Garland began the year in LA with very high expectations. After a promising season-opening performance, things got a bit tougher. The defense hasn’t been so good. The veteran guard is averaging five turnovers a night to seven assists. Not a healthy ratio at all. The 21 points per game is nice, as is the near-career-high field-goal percentage.

But he’s been a net negative. Has he been better than James Harden, though? Probably by a slim margin, but that would be a whole conversation.

🚨 STORY: The Clippers are in a rut, and no one exemplifies that more than Darius Garland. The 26-year-old is struggling, and for a player who “wanted this” responsibility, it’s not been good enough. It’s up to him, as well as the team, to fix the problem. Now.



🔗 LINK BELOW! 👇 pic.twitter.com/voY7T9dh0R — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 5, 2026

We’ll see what the future in LA holds for Garland, who has certainly not been the player they expected. With the young Keaton Wagler sitting behind him, it’s hard to justify extensive minutes for a one-way guard on a floundering group.

There was a stat during the 2024-25 season that Georges Niang had more wins than any other NBA player in the 2020’s. He has played a huge part in the Warriors' eight-game winning streak during his first season in the Bay. The journeyman scored 9+ points in four straight games, shooting better than 50% in all.

Niang’s plus-minus in the past seven games: +5, +21, +0, +20, +16, +13, +8. Impactful minutes have continued, and his being healthy again is paying dividends on an injury-riddled bunch. It’s hard not to be happy to see him still going strong after the foot issues took him out for all 82 in 2025-26.

“I think George has changed our team. I think he's one of the main reasons our vibe is so good this year.”



Steve Kerr on Georges Niang, who has been a steady contributor during his second stint with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/J9cv2tHoD6 — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) November 10, 2026

Not much to say about Caris LeVert here. He’s not part of the Bucks rotation and is on an expiring $14 million deal. Maybe someone will trade for him. Perhaps a buyout happens.

Coming off a career-worst season in Detroit, this is the first time he’s ever been taking DNP-CD’s.

De’Andre Hunter has put up numbers very similar for the Kings this season to what he did for the Cavs a season ago. Around 14 ppg and five rebounds. Making 42% of his shots. The team is going nowhere, and his expiring $24 million salary could be moved if there are any takers. His fit in Sacramento hasn’t made much sense yet. We’ll see what his future holds.

Ty Jerome

Yep, he gets his own section. Ty Jerome has been sensational this season. Few folks had the Grizzlies on their radar coming into the year, but they have started 7-3. They have wins over the Warriors, Raptors, and Blazers already in 2026-27.

🏀 MONDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Ty Jerome knocks down 5 triples en route to a game-high 27 PTS as the @memgrizz improve to 7-3, starting 5-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history!



Cameron Boozer: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST

Jerami Grant: 17 PTS, 3 3PM https://t.co/op4ZduoVaU pic.twitter.com/PtYlYQybEV — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2026

Jerome broke out on opening night with a wild 45-point performance on 68% shooting. He had another 40-burger against the Pelicans last week. For the season, the journeyman is averaging 27-4-5 on 50/38/89 shooting splits. Certainly an MIP candidate and a possible All-Star, too.

Cleveland paid Sam Merrill. They paid Lonzo Ball. They did not give anything to Jerome, who got the same offer from Memphis and opted to accept. Bygones are bygones, and he’s been feasting.

The Grizzlies will pay a visit to Rocket Arena next Wednesday.

Closing The Book

The Cavs are where they are. These players have all gone their separate ways. Things roll on against the Knicks at MSG tomorrow.