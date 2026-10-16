The Most Attainable Cavs Core Player, According to the Rest of the NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal season ahead of them. They have invested a lot of funds in their starting five. A key offseason trade was made to land Peyton Watson in exchange for Max Strus and a future draft-pick.

Fresh off a trip to the Conference Finals, they also extended James Harden’s deal by three years, and locked up Donovan Mitchell for the long-term.

With this much riding on things now, they certainly will face some expectations of having to win ball-games.

NBA executives believe another trade could happen here.

Jarrett Allen Trade Calls?

Chris Fedor, Cavs beat writer for Cleveland.com , and his co-host Ethan Sands on the Wine & Gold Talk podcast yesterday had discussions about trade talks surrounding Jarrett Allen. A guy that has been rumored to be a trade candidate for a few years now, but is still here and holding it down at the center spot.

In talking about the Cavs roster flexibility, Fedor said “the number of phone calls that the Cavs get on Jarrett, it probably outnumbers any of the other phone calls that the Cavs get on their roster.”



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There have been trade calls coming in for Allen more than any other Cavalier. Fedor explained:

“They have yet to see one. They have yet to be offered one. From what I’ve been told, the number of phone calls that the Cavs get on Jarrett, outnumbered the number of calls the Cavs get for any other player on the roster.”

This does not show that the team has any inkling of making a move, but that other teams have continued to monitor the situation. As for Cleveland’s willingness to actually trade Allen? Fedor had the following to add:

“For a team that has championship aspirations, they would have to see a deal that they could sit there and say, this makes us better, this helps us take another step forward. And it’s hard to come up with a deal like that for Jarrett.”

The value that The Fro adds to the team on both ends is something that’s extremely hard to replace. That’s one of the main reasons he’s still here. Evan Mobley has functioned best playing the majority of his minutes at power forward, with a few slots at center here and there. He cannot finish inside quite like Allen has shown to be able to do.

As far as a defensive anchor is concerned, Allen is the perfect guy to hold it down for the Cavs. He is not somebody that should be traded at this time.

Getting Ready For Another Season In Cleveland

Jarrett Allen has played some very good ball for the Cavs. He showed up when they needed him most in the postseason. He’s even starting shooting some threes in the preseason.

As he prepares to enter his sixth full season in Cleveland, Allen’s value cannot be understated. He is integral to the team’s title hopes, and so he’ll stay here. The trade calls may continue, and if something truly insane comes up, perhaps they’d move him.

But the chemistry of this squad has been built up for the past several years, and adding Peyton Watson was the move they hope helps put things over the top.