Best Second Round Draft Picks in Cleveland Cavaliers History

Throughout their history, the Cleveland Cavaliers have talent all over the draft board. Not just when they pick first (which they have done often, and thrilled in that spot). The second-round selections over the years of the franchise have helped the team come away with some serious talent.

Let’s dive into some of the names who came after the opening round of the drafts and found successful careers. An important distinction that these are guys who had great days with the Cavs, and not just fantastic careers around the league. We’d be here all day otherwise.

Foots Walker (1974)

Though technically a third-round pick, Foots Walker as still #38 overall when he was taken in 1974, so this one is going to count. One of the more impressive floor generals in the early days of Cleveland hoops, he did well to get teammates involved.

Walker played his first six NBA campaigns with the Cavs, averaging a career-high 8.0 assists per game during the 1979-80 season. In all during his time, he put up seven points, five assists, and nearly two steals per contest.

Remembered fondly by the fans of the early years and somebody that knew how to drop dimes.

Hot Rod Williams 1985)

There was Bruce Springsteen. Madonna. Waiting for Nirvana. U2. Blondie. Music still on MTV. And there was the Cavs taking Hot Rod Williams in the second round, falling to them at #45.

What a true gamer Williams was during his time in Cleveland. His tenure with the franchise lasted nine seasons. He was part of six postseason squads, including playing a key role in the 1991-92 ECF run. A 2X top-six finisher in 6MOY voting, few players were more impactful in the mid-80’s and early 90’s for the Cavs.

Williams played in 661 games, averaging 13-7-2 with 1.8 blocks. He finished his career with the Mavericks.

Cedric Henderson (1997)

While not dominant during his Cavs tenure, Cedric Henderson was one of four rookies on the 1997-98 squad to make a serious impact. Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Derek Anderson and Brevin Knight were the others.

Henderson became an instant starter despite being picked #45 (his jersey number), averaging 10-4-2 and over a steal a night. He played all 82 games (71 starts) as a rookie, and was the team’s primary defender on Reggie Miller in the ensuing postseason.

After being a primary starter again in 1998-99 (48 of 50 games in lockout shortened season) and posting 9-4-2 averages with 1.2 steals again, he was limited to a bench role the following two seasons.

Four years in Cleveland and one in Golden State, then Henderson was out of the league. His son, Cedric Henderson Jr. played for the Cavs Summer League team a few years ago.

Carlos Boozer (2002)

An early-second-round pick (35 overall) in 2002, Carlos Boozer had an instant impact in Cleveland. If it was only about stats here, he would get a whole long section. He’s one of the most unpopular players in recent memory due to telling owner Gordon Gund he’d re-sign after the 2003-04 season, and then leaving.

The Duke product only played two seasons with the Cavs. He went from averaging 10 and eight as a rookie, to 15 and 11 in year two. He paired well with LeBron James in the team’s emerging frontcourt. The problem was, that was it. As mentioned above, his time was up.

He is not remembered fondly as an individual in Cleveland, but his play in his brief time was hard to argue with. A fantastic find by the front office, who couldn’t keep him around.

Daniel Gibson (2006)

The 42nd pick in 2006, Daniel “Booby” Gibson was beloved in Cleveland. One of the best shooters they ever had, he immediately delivered in his first postseason. The rookie poured in 31 points in a Game 6 clinching win over Detroit to help the team punch their ticket to the Finals for the first time.

The Texas Product was out of the league after the 2012-13 season at just 26 years of age. His entire seven year run was spent with the Cavs. He hit 41% of threes over his career, proving to be an elite marksman. In the modern era, he might be getting 9-12 three-point attempts a night.

Gibson finished with averages of 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. 397 appearances, with 77 starts.