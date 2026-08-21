How Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley Can Still Be NBA’s Best Frontcourt Duo in 2026–27

Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have had some magnificent performances in Cleveland. Each has found their way into an All-Star Game, while proving they are more than deserving of having been given the honor.

While some injury issues to each limited their time on the floor last season, they still form one of the game’s best 4/5 duos in the association. They can absolutely stake a case for being the best in the league as a pair.

Here are a few of the ways they can achieve that status and put the other great duos to rest.

Just Demand the Rock

There is nobody who would debate how good Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are. The Fro has proven to be one of the most effective finishers in the league during his time in Cleveland. This is a guy you can count on to finish lobs and make sure to block the poster dunks on the other end rather than end up on the business end.

As for Evan Mobley, it wasn’t long ago (2025) that he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Able to guard both the perimeter and the paint, his versatility doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Add in the improved 3PT shooting in the playoffs, and you’ve got a real star right there. He’s still got a ways to go to hit his absolute best, and the ceiling is extremely high.

All the duo has to do in order to become the league’s best is demand the ball more. It’s as simple as that. They have spent their entire time together playing with ball dominant guards. Stretches of the game will go by where one or both of Mobley or Allen were fully involved within the gameplan. Those are also the times where the team struggled the most.

It showed against all three of the Raptors, Pistons, and Knicks in the 2026 playoffs that when the team didn’t involve their bigs, they played far worse. The proof is in the pudding. 22 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for Allen in Game 7 vs. Toronto was no accident.

More Mobley Opportunities

There have been nights where Evan Mobley has been able to finish at will near the basket. To take one dribble from the top of the key and get right down into the paint. And then some days, he’s catching the ball at the 3PT line and unable to deliver.

The last we saw of Mobley, he was sinking threes at a rate he never had before. The confident yet efficient stroke took five years to fully emerge, but here it finally is. He needs to get touches as if he’s the second option, and not sometimes the third, fourth, or even fifth.

The same is true of Jarrett Allen, who has got to stay as a fixture. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo will have a real case to be the most formidable frontcourt duo, so they have got to remain locked in to stay ahead of the curve.

The best version of the Cavs will be seen as their duo shines. Together.