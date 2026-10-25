Are the Cavaliers Still Legitimate NBA Title Contenders in 2026-27?

Coming into the season, there was real belief that the Cleveland Cavaliers had a title contender on their hands. And though only two of 82 regular-season games have been played, the team has shown to have a lot more weaknesses to address than strengths to applaud.

Is this team still a squad that competes for a championship this season? They did indeed start slow in 2025-26 and turn it around, but these 82 games mean a lot more than some others seem to think. It’s not doomsday just yet, but Iron Man is not walking through that door.

Let’s discuss where the team’s panic level should be.

Struggling To Stand Out

If you asked a Cavs fan or analyst to identify three positive things from the first two games, it could be a struggle. It can’t be a case of “Oh, they’re really good at building 20-point leads before blowing them.” Kenny Atkinson, per a stat posted by Yahoo Sports Producer Mike Goldfarb on X yesterday, has the lowest winning percentage by any coach leading by 20+ points since 2011-12. See below.

Interesting stat: Since 2011-12, there have been exactly 30 NBA Head Coaches to have 100 or more games with 20+ point leads.



Kenny Atkinson has the worst win % among those 30: pic.twitter.com/vw5TyR2ubi — Mike Goldfarb (@mikegoldfarb_) October 24, 2026

James Harden has not had much of an impact on winning and has made just one shot against Brooklyn. In games like that against teams of their caliber, he needs to show up better. Donovan Mitchell has been solid, but has also been invisible in two fourth quarters consecutively.

It was good to see the team’s bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley engaged for four quarters, but even still, they didn’t exactly dominate. The Fro had eight shot attempts, which really isn’t a high enough number. And if Mario Hezonja, who has been here for two games after playing abroad for six years, is the thing most people are talking positively about, it is not good for the big picture.

It’s nice to see the Croatian forward so locked in, but that’s not ideal. They need to get Peyton Watson going. More threes for Sam Merrill. More cohesion in their first five.

Not Stacking Up To The Big Dogs

The Sixers proved pretty quickly in the second half on Thursday night that they are built for it. The new-look team seems to have instant chemistry, on display first when they dispatched of the defending-champion Knicks on opening night. Down 29 to Cleveland, they came roaring back and wound up even controlling the game by the end of the fourth quarter.

Seeing that happen is just the start. The toughness of the Toronto Raptors and their giant frontcourt and tough defensive group has been on full display. Paul George seems to be in his 2.0 prime and is providing a huge catch-and-shoot element to a very good Celtics team. Not to mention that the Pistons look even better than when they were top-seeded.

As for the Hawks, who most people didn’t consider a contender, they look fantastic. They added Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort from OKC and have been playing very fluid hoops. Despite being blown out last game, the Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton, have all season to build their chemistry back. They will be a threat.

Coming into matchups with any/all of them, it’s hard to feel confident that the Cavs could definitely hold their own for a full game. That is what is separating them from being contenders right now.

Were The Pundits Right?

Brian Scalabrine was the first to say it on an NBA broadcast, saying he didn’t have the Cavs in his top six coming into the season. Off the air, podcasts made it clear. Kevin O’Connor said they could be anywhere from 2-9. At first, it seemed like just noise.

On second look, was there merit?

Again, to make it clear, two games do not define an entire season. But so far, it does look like this team is making the same mistakes as a season ago. More changes could be required later in the campaign to try to salvage. After battles with Minnesota, Washington, and Atlanta in the week ahead, perhaps a clearer picture will be available.

But, to be blunt about the situation… so far, so very much not good.