The Most Likely Cavs Player to Win Each Major NBA Award

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast a dynamic and potent roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The updated, bigger starting five with Peyton Watson. The impactful scoring rookie Meleek Thomas. Of course, there is Mario Hezonja, returning to the NBA after a six-year hiatus.

Fresh off a berth in the ECF, there is a lot of potential with this year’s team to make even more noise this time around. Specifically, in the awards realm. Let’s discuss the team’s most likely player to add some hardware to their trophy case.

6MOTY is not listed as a topic. Check this previous piece on Sam Merrill as the already written choice.

ROTY: Meleek Thomas

Not that there is much competition for this one, but Meleek Thomas is Cleveland’s best chance to win Rookie of the Year next season. Khalifa Diop likely won’t earn enough playing time, while Ernest Udeh Jr. will be limited given his two-way status.

Thomas wowed at Arkansas with his scoring ability, and did the same with the Cavs Summer League team in Las Vegas. His real chances will be contingent on him being a part of the regular rotation. He would be considered an extreme long-shot unless he is thrust into a 20+ minute a night role with the team being rather short-handed.

Thomas is bristling with potential and should be a fixture in the rotation in the months and years to come.

Most Improved Player: Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Similar to how Jaylon Tyson rose in his second campaign, Nae’Qwan Tomlin will have the chance to do the same. Primed for an everyday role from opening night, the athletic forward can do a little bit of everything.

Tomlin is the most energetic player on the Cavs bench and is going to serve as their energizer bunny. More minutes, more shots, and a few more rebounds here and there can vault the big man into real discussions for the league’s most MIP.

MVP: Donovan Mitchell

As if this one was going to be a debate. The way Donovan Mitchell is able to fill up a stat sheet is nothing short of incredible. Getting to the cup with his signature step-through move, or burying the step-back threes, the results are the same. The #2 leading scorer in franchise history just gets buckets.

The 71-point night showed the best of what Mitchell is capable of. His 50-point outburst against Orlando two postseasons ago highlighted what he could do to an elite defense on the biggest stage. Not to forget during his Utah days when he poured in 57 points in the bubble against Denver.

Mitchell has an elite cast around him now, and the job is going to be a bit easier. He gets buckets, he drops dimes, and he manages to hit nearly 50% of his shots in the process. The MVP competition is always incredibly steep, but if Cleveland can surprise some people in the regular season, he could vault into the top five in the race.

DPOY: Evan Mobley

Why not just go with the player who won the award two years ago? An easy answer, because that is exactly the route. Evan Mobley changes the game in so many ways, from his defense on the perimeter, to being a disruptor and stalwart right at the rim.

Victor Wembanyama’s injury in 2024-25 cleared the way for the Cavs big man to take the award home. He does so much to make the other team uncomfortable, and it was a bit surprising he wasn’t on an All-Defense team last season.

He didn’t lose too much of that all-league form, and he should be considered a candidate, along with the likes of Amen/Ausar Thompson, Wemby, and Rudy Gobert.

Peyton Watson can also be considered a dark horse for DPOY, pending just how impressive the final stats come out to be.