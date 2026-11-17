Norchad Omier did not need a high-scoring performance to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls. His rebounding, defensive activity and passing provided value that extended well beyond his four points.

Omier finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Cleveland’s 126-115 victory. Three of his rebounds came on the offensive glass, extending possessions for a team that needed contributions around Donovan Mitchell’s 39-point performance.

For a player working to establish himself, it was another opportunity to demonstrate how he can help without needing the offense built around him.

The Cavaliers posted a 154.2 offensive rating and a 92.0 defensive rating during Omier’s minutes, producing a net rating of plus-62.2. Those figures represent Cleveland’s scoring and points allowed per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

A single game’s ratings depend heavily on teammates, opponents and a limited number of possessions. Still, the results reflected a productive night, and Omier’s individual contributions offered clear examples of how he helped.

His first stint came at the beginning of the second quarter, with Cleveland trailing 31-25. He scored on a driving floater, then collected two offensive rebounds during one possession, pursuing his own missed 3-pointer before recovering another miss by Meleek Thomas.

Norchad Omier is just a DAWG pic.twitter.com/ksSAkYM3Rx — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 17, 2026

The sequence did not produce points, but it demonstrated the persistence Omier can bring to Cleveland’s frontcourt. He continued pursuing the ball rather than allowing a missed shot to end his involvement.

His passing soon produced a more tangible reward. Omier assisted on a Thomas 3-pointer that pulled the Cavaliers within 38-37, helping Cleveland build momentum during a quarter it ultimately won 32-17.

He also blocked a shot by Nic Claxton, recorded a steal and secured defensive rebounds before leaving late in the period.

Those contributions mattered because Cleveland’s turnaround required more than improved shooting. The Cavaliers needed stops, possession security and players willing to do the work between scoring opportunities. Omier supplied several of those plays.

He remained involved when he returned in the fourth quarter.

Omier assisted on a Mitchell dunk that extended Cleveland’s lead to 104-88, then finished a driving layup off a pass from Thomas Bryant. Later, he collected an offensive rebound following a Thomas miss, keeping alive a possession that ended with a Mitchell turnaround jumper.

That play illustrated a useful role for Omier alongside Cleveland’s established scorers. He does not have to create the final shot to influence a possession. Recovering a miss can give Mitchell another opportunity against a defense forced to reset.

His two assists also showed the value of making timely decisions. Finding Thomas on the perimeter and Mitchell for a dunk allowed Omier to contribute as a passer while operating within a limited offensive assignment.

A couple of productive appearances will not settle his place in the rotation. Consistency, defensive positioning and dependable execution will determine whether these opportunities become more frequent.

Against Chicago, however, Omier gave Cleveland reasons to keep evaluating him. The two-way signing continues to take advantage of the opportunities being afforded to him.

He rebounded at both ends, disrupted possessions and helped teammates score. On a night when Mitchell supplied the headline performance, Omier made sure his own minutes contributed to the result.