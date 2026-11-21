James Harden delivered his highest-scoring performance as a Cleveland Cavalier, pouring in 51 points to help Cleveland withstand a late Indiana rally for a 128-119 victory.

Harden made seven 3-pointers, matching his Cavaliers career high, and went 14-for-14 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and six assists while supplying the offense Cleveland needed to overcome an early 14-point deficit.

It was Harden’s first game with at least 40 points since Nov. 22, 2025, his 2nd game of the season with at least 30 points, and the 26th 50-point performance of his career. His outing marked the 15th 50-point game in Cavaliers history.

For Cleveland, it was a reminder of how much Harden can influence a game when his perimeter shooting, interior touch and ability to draw fouls come together. For the second time this season, it appeared as if Harden was unstoppable.

He established that rhythm early, scoring 15 first-quarter points through a combination of floaters, step-back 3-pointers and free throws. Despite his production, the Cavaliers entered the second quarter tied at 29.

Indiana then built a 50-36 advantage, forcing Cleveland to respond before the game slipped further away.

Harden helped steady the offense. He scored nine points during the remainder of the half, mixing a midrange jumper with a 3-pointer, two free throws and a driving floater.

His passing also helped fuel the recovery. Harden assisted on a Peyton Watson 3-pointer, a Thomas Bryant 3-pointer and a Watson turnaround jumper as Cleveland worked its way back.

The Cavaliers led 62-61 at halftime, with Harden accounting for 24 points.

HARDEN ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/hpt4pNWQhe — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 21, 2026

He delivered another scoring burst in the third quarter, when Cleveland created its largest separation.

Watson opened the half with two 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell supplied timely offense while managing foul trouble. Harden followed with 18 points in the period, repeatedly punishing Indiana from beyond the arc and inside the lane.

His driving layup at the end of the quarter pushed his total to 42 and gave Cleveland a 105-83 lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 43-22 in the period.

Harden’s free-throw shooting provided a dependable foundation throughout the night. It was his third game this season with at least 10 attempts and his highest total of made free throws.

That reliability became particularly valuable when Cleveland struggled to finish the game.

The Cavaliers led by 24 early in the fourth quarter, but Indiana gradually cut into the margin as Cleveland’s offense stalled. Harden also contributed to the late difficulty, committing a flagrant foul that gave the Pacers two free throws and possession.

Jarace Walker made both attempts, then assisted on an Obi Toppin dunk that brought Indiana within 117-111 with 2:03 remaining. A scene that brought back bad memories.

Cleveland answered through Mitchell and Harden.

Mitchell scored on a driving floater, and Harden followed with two free throws. After an Indiana basket, Harden connected on his seventh 3-pointer with 58 seconds left, extending Cleveland’s lead to 124-113.

Two more free throws with 42 seconds remaining carried him past 50 points and helped secure the victory.

Mitchell finished with 20 points, Watson added 15, and Mario Hezonja contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bryant supplied nine points and six rebounds off the bench.

The uneven finish left Cleveland with issues to address, particularly after allowing 36 fourth-quarter points. But Harden’s performance gave the Cavaliers enough offense to survive those mistakes.

On a night when Cleveland needed both a comeback and a closer, Harden provided the scoring to accomplish each.