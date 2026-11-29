A few days off from Cavaliers basketball may have been good for the team to reset and regroup, same with the fanbase after the strugglesome but now the team is back.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m. EST, the Miami Heat are coming to Cleveland, looking to take yet another win away from the Cavaliers. In their last matchup, Miami won by 12, with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo combining for 74 points.

That was the start of the Heat turning their season around, and now they look like actual championship contenders.

Forcing Giannis and Bam Into the Same Spots

The Heat have won seven of their last eight games since finding a way for both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo to share the floor and find their space on the court, something that even James Harden and Donovan Mitchell have struggled to figure out.

This time in Cleveland, they have the chance to fix that mistake. During the earliest parts of the season, Adebayo was struggling because Antetokounmpo was playing in spots and spaces where he usually plays the game, especially on the offensive end.

Heading into Sunday's meeting, stopping Antetokounmpo is going to be nearly an impossible task, but doing what you can to lock out Adebayo tonight slows all of the offense down and how they make plays.

Atkinson Running a New Defense

In a presser during yesterday’s practice, Kenny Atkinson was quoted as saying the team was going to run a different defensive setup to help resolve some of the team's biggest concerns, especially on the aggressive end.

It’ll be interesting to track but Kenny talked about a tactical change they’ll do defensively: be more aggressive.



He said forcing more turnovers (last in TOV%), generating more deflections (21st in deflections/g) and deploying higher pick-up points.



(h/t @RealDCunningham) pic.twitter.com/bmyNcWka7u — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 29, 2026

He emphasized raising their pick-up points on the court, which means having the defender pick up the ball handler further up on the court and not giving them all this time to read the defense and get around it.

If these changes can be made in the right way, you could see the Cavs playing a much more physical brand of basketball that they haven’t played in a few seasons, one that forces mistakes and doesn’t leave the worst defender by himself on the floor.

Doing the Dirty Work

Sunday will be all about defense. Offensively, things are good enough that they can wait a bit to change. Getting things right on defense needs to be a right-now change.

Jarrett Allen is a part of that; without Evan Mobley, he is being trusted with stopping the Heat's bigs and playing aggressively.

Important Team Statistics via databallr

Heat +.7 (10th) Forced TO% -2.9 (30th) Cavs

Heat 117.4 (6th) Offensive Rating 117.2 (7th) Cavs

Heat 116.5 (21st) Defensive Rating 117.1 (23rd) Cavs

Team Leaders

Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.1 Points Cavs Donovan Mitchell 25.0

Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo 13.3 Rebounds Cavs Jarrett Allen 8.2

Heat Davion Mitchell 8.7 Assists Cavs James Harden 6.1

Heat Bam Adebayo 1.9 Steals Cavs Donovan Mitchell 1.4

Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo 1.2 Blocks Cavs Peyton Watson 1.8

Heat at Cavaliers predictions, odds, and ones to watch

Odds: Miami -1.5

O/U: 238.5

Players to Watch: Peyton Watson and Jarrett Allen

Score Prediction: Cavs 115, Heat 111

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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