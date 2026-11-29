The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to the Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 29. This is going to mark their final game of a month they would probably like to forget. Between the injuries, winnable games that they lost, and overall record, it wasn’t the best time, exactly.

James Harden had a 50-point night, while Tyrese Proctor posted a triple-double and subsequently received an Eastern Conference POTW vote. But they sit at 9-10 and are outside the top six in the East.

Ahead of the Miami battle, how about a little stage setting? The action gets rolling at 3:30 PM ET at Rocket Arena.

Cavs Vs Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will have their usual cast of characters available. Giannis Antetokounmpo (right groin tendinitis) and Andrew Wiggins (right ankle impingement) will both play. So will Simone Fontecchio (bilateral foot soreness). The only guys who will not be taking the floor are the two-ways, Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin.

As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. There had been some hope that Evan Mobley (left great toe sprain) could get back on the floor in this contest, but that does not appear to be the case. This is the seventh consecutive missed contest for the big man.

Also out for Cleveland with continued back issues is Nae’Qwan Tomlin. The energetic forward has been the hype man on the bench and also supporting locally at the Charge games. Two of the team’s two-way guys, Zack Austin and Ernest Udeh. Jr. are out as they are on assignment in the G League. Khalifa Diop will be joining them there.

Projected Starting Lineups:

For Miami: Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Pelle Larsson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo

Looking for an early-season spark, Miami moved Andrew Wiggins to the bench in place of Larsson. The move has worked wonders, as they have gone 8-1 in the nine contests in which the former #1 overall pick has come off the bench. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo had 74 points on 28-39 shooting when these teams met two weeks ago to lead the way.

For Cleveland: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

In Evan Mobley’s absence, Peyton Watson has been playing the PF spot for the Cavs, with mixed results. The lack of height may come into play as he has to go against Giannis. And while Merrill has struggled of late, they have opened the last couple of games with the swingman.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

Second-Chance Points May Determine The Victor

The key storyline to watch in this game is the battle on the boards. When they met on November 13, the Heat were +17 in second-chance points, outdoing the Cavs 21-4 in this area. In Evan Mobley’s absence, this could come up as a problem again.

It could also mean more minutes for either or both Norchad Omier or Mario Hezonja (who only logged nine in the first meeting. How Cleveland handles the combo of Bam Adebayo-Giannis Antetokounmpo may well determine who comes out on top.

Giannis was DOMINANT vs Cavs



37 PTS - 9 REB - 1 BLK - 15/20 FGM



MVP pic.twitter.com/XtB460ZpE3 — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 14, 2026

And as they sit right now at 9-10, this game does mean a lot for the Cavs. Falling two below .500 would not be ideal.

It may be a good night for James Harden to go for 30+ again. They have won the last four games in which he's done that.