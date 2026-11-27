The Cleveland Cavaliers are 9-10 as of Friday, November 27, and are just two days away from their next game with the Miami Heat at home, flexed to an afternoon matinee to accommodate an 8:00 PM ET Cleveland Browns primetime contest.

The team plays their next two games at home before another quick trip to Chicago. There is a bit of a gap on their schedule due to the NBA Cup postseason and how they leave parts open to schedule games based on who does and does not qualify.

But these next couple of battles, with Miami and the Indiana Pacers, could provide some clarity on where they do stand.

Are The Cavs A Contender?

Coming into the season, there were cases to be made that the Cavs were good enough to contend in the East. That they could handle the new-look Sixers. A Knicks team that decimated them in the postseason could be overcome. That Pistons squad that it took seven games to knock out was one that could be slayed again.

But as the beginning of the article states, they are 9-10. They have lost to the likes of the Bulls and Hornets. Two battles that should have ended in wins instead ended in defeats. James Harden has started to come alive overall after a brutal beginning, but still shows his age (37) at times.

Donovan Mitchell, for all the solid performances he has, seems to be lacking a bit in the leadership department. He’s not the same level of player he was at this time a year ago, now over 30. He and Harden have had learnable lessons from their backcourt reserves, Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas. The youngsters have helped add to the spark and given some quality looks.

And it is how those two have been able to conduct their business when given the opportunities that has helped to provide a lift. The 9-10 mark could be a whole lot worse without their presence, truthfully. Injury issues to Evan Mobley, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson have contributed to some of the issues. In and out of the lineup they’ve gone, and tough sledding has been what’s ensued.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

So to answer the question, this team does not currently appear to be a contender. They have shown flashes, in wins over Philadelphia, New York, and Minnesota, of being ready to take that step. Then, they’ll come back and struggle against a group they seem poised to defeat.

The Verdict

Cleveland can win some big battles in 2026-27. They do have the personnel to go toe-to-toe over the course of any game. But, the backcourt remains a logjam. The frontcourt is lacking in overall depth, as has been noticed by the small-ball lineups getting heavy minutes in Evan Mobley’s absence.

In an ideal world, the Cavs would be able to make a run to the Conference Finals again. Kenny Atkinson would be able to have everything together and his rotations down pat. But all the starting lineups, players shuffling in and out, and all that jazz have led to the point they are at right now.

Kenny on the Cavs consistency issues:



"Listen, I think part of that is on me finding the right lineups that click. .. We really gotta get back to the drawing board and look at that -- stable lineups equal more consistent play."



(h/t @RealDCunningham) pic.twitter.com/ld55L7RxUF — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026

The next two games with the Pacers and Heat will help to answer more questions about where they stand. Lose both? 9-12, and facing an uncertain path forward. Go 1-1? Could be worse than 10-11. But win both, get to 11-10? Confidence and a renewed sense of hope.

That’s what the contests at this juncture of the season help to provide, after all. Sunday afternoon is when either the get-back begins, or the team falls farther.