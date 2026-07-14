Cavaliers Top Rival Still Biggest Hurdle in LeBron James Reunion

Cleveland Cavaliers fans enjoyed the return of LeBron James in 2014. Now, in 2026, many are hoping for one final reunion.

LeBron returning to Cleveland seems to make perfect sense. He can finish his legendary career where it started while also joining a team that was just in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Yet there is one Cavs rival still in the mix gaining traction every day in the pursuit of James.

Cavs could lose out on LeBron James to a former bitter rival

The Cavs have been joined by the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and even the Minnesota Timberwolves in the James rumors. But there has also been the Golden State Warriors, lingering around as a realistic option.

James is friends with Draymond Green and could head a few hours north to the Bay Area to link up with Green and Steph Curry. This allows LeBron to stay in California and finish his career with one final new challenge.

Front Office Sports' Alex Schiffer also reported how several Western Conference executives believe James is headed to the Warriors.

REPORT: Multiple Western Conference execs expect LeBron James to sign with the Warriors, per @Alex__Schiffer pic.twitter.com/IHo7KGRegF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 14, 2026

Everyone has an opinion on where James will go, but it's hard to ignore those in the NBA saying he will go to Golden State. Green already declined his player option, opening up money to go after James. His move relates to what James Harden did with his own option, as teams in the running for LeBron are in a state of limbo waiting to fill out their rosters.

LeBron wearing a Warriors uniform would feel incredibly odd to Cavs fans. This was his hated rival for four consecutive years and the team he took down to win the Cavs' first NBA title. The games were intense and it was clear the two sides were true rivals after so many heated battles.

But it's important to remember the Cavs just celebrated the 10th anniversary of that 2016 title. They are a completely different team and the Warriors are no longer at the mountaintop of the NBA the way they were from 2015-2018.

Enough time has passed to where the players involved in those NBA Finals showdowns have moved on. However, it is an entirely different story for the fans.

The Warriors took three of four Finals series from the Cavs and now they may take James in what would arguably be the most shocking victory between the two sides since 2015.