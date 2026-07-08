"The Decision" 16th Anniversary: LeBron James Leaves Cleveland, Returns Years Later

In 2010, the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs for the fifth time in a row. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals the year before that, and a few years earlier, they reached the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers were trying to return to the Finals, but conference rivals stood in their way. For example, during their 2010 run, the Cavs beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the following round. That was a pivitol time for Cleveland, as things were about to change significantly.

LeBron James, who was drafted by the Cavs back in 2003, became a free agent. Several teams were after him, and in the end, he joined the Miami Heat. However, that decision led to backlash.

On July 8, 2010, James announced his decision in a special known as "The Decision."

James Stuns The League, Heads To Miami

The All-Star forward said that he was "taking his talents to South Beach," and he ended up playing alongside Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Wade had a championship under his belt, as he led Miami to victory in 2006. They beat the Dallas Mavericks, and the star guard won Finals MVP. Bosh played for the Toronto Raptors before joining the Heat, and when he came to Miami, he joined two draft mates.

In his first season with Miami, James averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists. The Heat were a big topic that season, as they received criticism from fans and media alike. Regardless, the team finished the season with a record of 58-24, and they reached the Finals. They faced a familiar foe, as the Mavericks beat them 4-2.

After that, Miami cemented its place in NBA history, as James and his teammates won a championship. They beat a young Oklahoma City Thunder team, and the following year, they beat the San Antonio Spurs.

Since those wins, James has won two more championships. He returned to Cleveland, and the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers won one in 2020. Now, the veteran forward's time in Los Angeles has come to an end, and he is seeking a new home.

Naturally, Cleveland is in the mix, and a few more teams have been mentioned as well. However, nothing is concrete. James will make his decision, and whatever team lands him is a team to watch out for next season.

When it comes to the star forward, returning to Cleveland would be a great story. He would also have players like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden around him, which gives him a shot at another championship. Anything can happen in free agency, and when it comes to James, everyone is waiting to see what he does.