NBA Insider Believes Cavs & Two Other Teams Are Frontrunners for LeBron James

All of the NBA is watching LeBron James, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are at the center of it all. Many people are hoping for LeBron to return to the Cavaliers, the team where his NBA career began in 2003. However, a few other teams are also in the running.

The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers seem to be the other teams seriously looking to add LeBron. But the Nuggets, Timberwolves and Warriors might want to start looking at other options.

LeBron might be down to three teams

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania thinks the Heat, 76ers and Cavs are the top three teams in the running for LeBron.

"When I talk to teams around the league. When I do my research, the teams that come up are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia after it got Jaylen Brown," Charania told Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday.

It's a good thing the Cavs seem to be among the top three teams LeBron is considering. But Cleveland might have to do something to get him to return.

The Cavs might have to trade for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, now with the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis, or even look to sign Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green and LeBron could be a package deal

Charania also mentioned that LeBron and Green are supposed to hang out this week.

"LeBron James and Draymond Green are spending some time together this week," Charania added.

Charania didn't mention where the two will be hanging out together. LeBron has been "home" in Akron the last few weeks, so there's a chance Green is meeting him there.

LeBron and Green hanging out together could be a big deal. Green opted out of a $27.7 million contract with the Warriors in June and is now a free agent.

Green opted out of the contract to help LeBron sign with Golden State. Since Green is a free agent, he has the option to go wherever he likes.

Since Charania doesn't believe the Warriors are a top-three team to add LeBron, could there be a chance that Green follows him to his next destination?

If the Cavs are serious about landing LeBron, then adding Green could be a significant piece to that puzzle. Even though many Cavs fans probably still don't like Green because of the battles between Cleveland and Golden State from 2015 to 2018, he might be the key to getting LeBron to finish his career with the Cavs.