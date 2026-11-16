Cavaliers vs. Bulls: A Deep Dive into Another Central Division Matchup

Back in Cleveland for another Central Division matchup between the Cavaliers and Bulls.

The Cavaliers just played on Saturday in what might have been their most entertaining game of the season. After fight delays across the country, the Cavs rested their entire starting five on the second night of a back-to-back.

That led to a seven-man lineup against the Dallas Mavericks; these seven players played a different level of basketball for the Cavaliers.

They brought energy, excitement and gave it their all in every single play. Something that has felt off this season for the usual lineup. Guys who wanted more minutes went out and beat the Mavericks.

Now, the team is hosting the struggling Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls

Going into the season, Chicago was expected to compete for a playoff spot or at least be a play-in competitor. That has not been the case so far, as they currently sit on a 3-9 record.

A good thing for them is that they have won their last two games. Before that, they lost eight in a row, with only two of those games being remotely close.

These Bulls are led by former Trail Blazers interim head coach and NBA Champion Tiago Splitter. One of the new Bulls members, Norman Powell, has led the team in scoring at 21.1 points per game.

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and guard Norman Powell (24) high five after Powell scored a go ahead basket during overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind him was fourth-overall pick Caleb Wilson, but a recent injury has him out for the next month of action. So that Meleek Thomas and Caleb Wilson rematch will not be happening anytime soon.

Despite the poor record, Chicago has a high-scoring offense; the problem has been its defense. It has struggled. In its eight-game losing streak, it allowed over 120 points per game in each one.

With the way things went in the last game, expect some major minutes adjustments for the foreseeable future of this Cavaliers team.

Where to catch the Bulls at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Bulls at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -9.5

O/U: 241.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 PTS +200

Cavaliers 129, Bulls 118: Could Kenny Atkinson send out that team once again for this Bulls game? He could; he should at least be thinking about it.

They played with something that nobody else on the team has been bringing. It was such a fresh look and a relieving feeling that the team is that good, but that something is not working.

James Harden specifically should be watching these performances and fear for his time in the starting lineup.

Both Proctor and Thomas have been outperforming him, and Kenny has shown his willingness to change the rotation to get something to work.

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