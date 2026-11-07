These 2 Offseason Additions Made a Massive Impact in Cavs’ Win in NBA Cup Matchup

Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas gave the Cleveland Cavaliers timely offense and valuable possessions Friday, helping power a 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Cup play.

Hezonja finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and an assist, while Thomas contributed 12 points, three assists and two steals. Their production helped Cleveland maintain its advantage after an aggressive opening stretch and pull away after halftime.

The performances continued an encouraging early trend: two offseason additions are giving the Cavaliers dependable ways to support their established stars.

Hezonja keeps producing on the glass

Hezonja has collected at least eight rebounds in four consecutive games, averaging 9.3 over that stretch. He has also scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances.

His rebounding has become particularly valuable for a Cleveland team working to improve its possession-by-possession consistency.

Hezonja entered Friday with an 8.3% offensive rebounding rate, placing him in the 96th percentile, and a 15.7% defensive rebounding rate, in the 80th percentile. Against Philadelphia, he collected nine defensive rebounds and one offensive board. He looked like a man amongst boys out there.

His first basket demonstrated the immediate value of that activity. Shortly after entering in the first quarter, Hezonja rebounded a missed James Harden 3-pointer and converted the putback, extending Cleveland’s lead to 19-4.

He later helped finish defensive possessions as Philadelphia tried to close the gap. By the end of the third quarter, he had eight rebounds, with Cleveland holding a 91-74 advantage.

Those contributions allowed him to remain productive through an uneven shooting night.

Mario Hezonja’s night:



15 Points

10 Rebounds

1 Steal

6/13 FG

2/8 3PT

1/2 FT

27 minutes#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aBuC4AlTnm — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 7, 2026

Scoring variety helps sustain the offense

Hezonja made two early second-quarter 3-pointers, answering Philadelphia's baskets and helping Cleveland preserve a double-digit lead.

He added a driving layup later in the period and reached halftime with 10 points. His scoring also included another fourth-quarter drive and a late cutting layup off a pass from the recently signed Norchad Omier.

That variety gave Cleveland more than a perimeter target. Hezonja could pursue a second chance, finish a drive or move into an opening around the basket.

His performance included three turnovers and five fouls, leaving areas to clean up. But his scoring and rebounding supplied meaningful production across multiple lineup combinations.

Thomas provides an early shooting lift

Thomas made his impact quickly, knocking down two first-quarter 3-pointers off assists from Donovan Mitchell.

The baskets helped Cleveland maintain control as Philadelphia began recovering from its slow start. Both came within a minute, giving the Cavaliers another scoring source alongside their starting guards.

Thomas entered Friday having made at least two triples in five of his first six appearances. He was tied for fifth among rookies with 13 made 3-pointers and ranked second in accuracy among rookies with at least 10 attempts.

His two makes against Philadelphia extended that pattern of useful perimeter production. He's looking like the part of a valuable floor spacer.

He also contributed beyond shooting. Thomas recorded two steals, including one on Philadelphia’s opening possession of the third quarter, and finished a transition layup off a pass from Tyrese Proctor later in the period.

Meleek Thomas is so active defensively pic.twitter.com/CMTqssHznI — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 7, 2026

His three assists included passes leading to a Hezonja drive, a Harden 3-pointer and a Thomas Bryant 3-pointer.

Thomas still had mistakes, including two turnovers and five fouls. But he supplied offense without needing to dominate possessions.

Together, Hezonja and Thomas accounted for 27 points, four 3-pointers and four assists. Hezonja helped Cleveland secure possessions, while Thomas provided shooting and activity in the passing lanes.

For the Cavaliers, their contributions offered another example of how the offseason additions can strengthen the rotation—and help turn a strong start into a comfortable win.