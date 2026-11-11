Cavaliers vs. Knicks: A Deeper Look into the Cavs Rematch in New York

It is time to turn things around.

After back-to-back losses, the Cleveland Cavaliers head to New York for another battle against the Knicks.

These games are the biggest storyline of the Cavaliers' season. They lost to the Knicks in the playoffs because they did not have the resources to stop Jalen Brunson or compete. Now they have added more defense-minded guys to handle that.

After the first game between the two of them this season, those additions did not seem to help out as the Knicks were able to once again get the best of the Cavs.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are coming into this game on a four-game win streak that includes the recent game against the Cavs.

This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Knicks, but with the massive win they had over the Bucks, more of the starters will be more rested after sitting out a lot of the late game.

Jalen Brunson is still leading the team in scoring at 25.9 points per game. At this point, the Knicks only have three players averaging double digits in points. Mikal Bridges has been struggling to score this season, averaging 6.3 points per game on 32% shooting from the field.

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) react in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the players struggling to score right now, they are still one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, which has been a running theme for the Cavs in the last few games.

New York is the best team in defensive points per game. They hold opponents to 102 points per game on average.

So far in November, almost every team Cleveland has faced has been a top-10 defensive team. OKC, Charlotte, and New York are all amongst the best in the league but have also had staggering offenses.

What Needs to Change?

Kenny Atkinson needs to review how his rotation runs. That should be the game plan tonight. These stretches where Harden is playing 8-9 minutes are when teams don’t even have to try very hard to score because every play feels like it's five-on-four when Harden is in.

Where to catch the Cavs at Knicks game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Knicks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: New York -4.5

O/U: 221.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 30+ PTS +250

Cavaliers 118, Knicks 113: Jarrett Allen should be fully back in this game, which will help after he was missing from the last Knicks battle.

His being on the court leaves Evan Mobley more flexible on offense and defense, which is best for the team, as he can cover any spot. If KAT is on the perimeter, Evan can handle it and leave Allen at the basket to stop New York from getting to the basket.

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