It is bittersweet for every person with a specific spelling of their name to see somebody with an alternate spelling become popular. But in this case, that is not the case, as it’s a welcome moment in history.

Zack Austin, fresh off dropping 40 on the Charge just last night, is about to get his first NBA call-up. The move isn’t shocking, but it’s certainly notable. It provides another athletic, two-way standout for the Cavs to have in their arsenal.

A CERTIFIED BUCKET 🪣



Zack Austin put on a SHOW for the @ChargeCLE with a career-high 40 PTS, 14 FGM, and 4 STL to help secure a victory over the Wolves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/shGWd0q6oA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 18, 2026

Here is what Austin could add to the NBA roster, while updating the two-way room:

Ready For His Moment

It was literally a few hours ago that a Zack Austin hype piece was published on the platform, and now here he is, an NBA player. The former Pittsburgh Panther had been averaging 27.5 points per contest coming into game #3 against the Iowa Wolves. And on the day, he poured in 40 big ones while missing just four times. It wasn’t just the point total, though.

Austin shot 14-18 and did not miss from inside the arc. He had four steals and three blocks, working his tail off on the defensive end while swatting shots off the glass. He led the Charge to their first win of the year, and now finds himself as the first Z-A-C-K- in NBA history.

Tap here for the full list of players with the “alternate” spelling. (Excludes Zacch Risacher)

The first Z-A-C-K in NBA history.



Welcome to the Cavs, Zack Austin! pic.twitter.com/zbpAM1JC8T — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 18, 2026

And as the athletic sharpshooter makes his way to the association, it’s Riley Minix who is now gone. The former San Antonio Spurs player was waived a few weeks ago to make room for Norchad Omier. But after Tristan Enaruna suffered an injury, he was swapped back in. Now, he’ll solely be playing with the Cleveland Charge.

Austin only averaged nine points per game during his final collegiate season, but averaged 20 points per game during his final six appearances for the OKC Blue a year ago. He did that while hitting over 51% of his attempts and 42% of his threes. Dominating in the G League is nothing new for him, and now he’s got the call-up.

Next Steps For Zack Austin

Zack Austin has already proven he can handle playing on the big stage. He flexed some athleticism with the Bucks in the Summer League, and the Cavs acquired his G League rights on October 15, they were planting seeds. Just a month later, he’s been called up.

Austin has been able to routinely play bigger than his size and serve as a two-way sparkplug. The rotation is quite a bit crowded in Cleveland at the moment, but as soon as an opportunity opens up, he’ll be there, chomping at the bit.

The hard work Austin has put in has not gone unnoticed, and now he joins Norchad Omier and Ernest Udeh Jr. in the two-way room. It’s changed quite a bit from the start of the season, but in the best way possible.

Cleveland returns to action this evening against the Grizzlies. We’ll see if Austin is on the bench.