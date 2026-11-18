Just coming back from attending the Cleveland Charge battle against the Iowa Charge at the Public Auditorium, it’s worth having a conversation. About one player who rose above the rest and showed why he was in training camp with the Cavs earlier this year.

As new players shine with every passing game at the big-league level, one rung below, there’s another emerging superstar.

And his name is Zack Austin.

Ready For The Bright Lights

In a game featuring NBA veteran KJ Martin, two-way signee Riley Minix, and former Denver Nuggets guard Curtis Jones, Zack Austin rose above the rest. On a night when the Charge dropped 138 points, the 6' wing absolutely shined out there.

The stats from Austin tonight were pretty insane. 40 points on 14-for-18 shooting, including 9-for-9 from inside the 3PT line. Four steals. Three blocks. A net rating of +11. The efficiency was on display on the offensive end of the floor, and nobody was able to stop him from just dropping through. Whether it was a shorter three or from a few good feet beyond the arc, it just kept going. And then there are the dunks.

A CERTIFIED BUCKET 🪣



Zack Austin put on a SHOW for the @ChargeCLE with a career-high 40 PTS, 14 FGM, and 4 STL to help secure a victory over the Wolves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/shGWd0q6oA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 18, 2026



From alley-oops to transition hammers, Austin spent a lot of time above the rim. The same energy he flexed with the Bucks in Summer League. Add in the three blocked shots, one of which was on a 3PT attempt, and it shows a complete performance. Kadary Richmond and Jones took care of all the facilitating, while the two-year Pittsburgh Panther forward did the shot-making.

Goodness, Zack Austin! 😳



Jumped out the gym for the one-handed oop. pic.twitter.com/zIzM7MwWqF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2026

Austin signed an Exhibit 10 deal and spent training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but only got to play a single minute. He’s proven right off the bat in just a couple of appearances with the Charge that he can handle a high workload and can be a player who puts the ball in the basket with efficiency and confidence.

Looking Like Some Current Cavaliers

The Cavs stellar young guard pair of Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor (who was in attendance for the game tonight), have been making plays on both ends. The shots have been dropping, and the opposing guards keep getting all of their passes stolen by them.

Zack Austin looked very similar out there. Although it was not against the same level of competition, he still did that on the floor with NBA-experienced players. He made it look extremely easy, and those who can thrive in the G League at a level like this do belong at the next level.

In an ideal world, he’d be able to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there’s already some incredible two-way competition on that roster after the recent emergence of Norchad Omier. Austin’s rights were acquired by the Charge in mid-October and they are certainly appreciating their spoils.

Austin averaged 27.5 ppg on 54% shooting in the first two games, and in the team’s first win of the season, took it another step deeper. The 25-year-old is shining, and it may well be sooner rather than later that he gets that look in the association.