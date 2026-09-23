How Nae’Qwan Tomlin Can Match Impact of Former Cavs Undrafted Standouts Before Him

The chances are if a gritty player goes undrafted in the NBA Draft, they will land in Cleveland. Such has been the case for the better part of the past 13 years. From Matthew Dellavedova to Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr., etc, they keep finding them.

Of course, Nae’Qwan Tomlin is just the latest success story. Entering his third year with the team next season, he’s on a guaranteed deal and in a position to have a significant impact on winning.

Here’s how he can cement himself into the group with all of the above as a game-changing type of guy on both ends with that energy.

Bringing The Juice

It didn’t take long last season for Nae’Qwan Tomlin to enter the Cavs rotation. On a two-way contract in year one, he joined the team in the second half of the season. His contract was converted to a standard one, and he made the most of the chances.

His quick rise mirrors that of Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. Those guys were on two-way deals after not being selected. But they were able to guard the opposing team’s top wings and make sure to make life tough. Each also had a signature moment. Stevens with his game-winning dunk vs. Atlanta as a rookie. Wade, his 20-point fourth quarter outburst against Boston.

Tomlin is a similar height to Wade, a guy who can frustrate his matchup. He has to work on the 3PT consistency after a low percentage was the result last season. But like the others, he had a signature moment. He stole the ball from Luka Doncic and went coast-to-coast for a highlight reel slam against the Lakers.

The name Nae’Qwan Tomlin is not so unknown anymore. From not playing ball in high school to being a fourth quarter minutes player in a relatively short span of time.

An Everyday Player

It would be surprising if Nae’Qwan Tomlin isn’t playing 15 minutes a night to open next year. He is in line for a bigger role after Dean Wade’s departure to Philadelphia. Larry Nance Jr. going to Indiana essentially makes him the primary backup PF off the bench when Evan Mobley and Peyton Watson aren’t on the court.

The two-way undrafted Cleveland players of days past all live through Tomlin. The way he chirps his matchups. The way he can dunk with authority. His confidence on the floor and the offensive glass. We’ve seen it from all the others. Matthew Dellavedova’s time with the team predates two-way contracts, but that type of grit and chippiness is present in the big man.

This is a player you want on your side, who has earned his way here. Tomlin is proving himself as a winner that will only get better. When that three-point shot starts falling as it did in Vegas (43% on limited attempts), he’ll see even more looks. And the fact that he’s on a cheap deal only enhances his current value.

However the Cavs keep finding the undrafted players as they are, whatever they’ve been doing, hopefully it continues. Tomlin is a gem. And he certainly won’t be the last of this archetype to thrive on this team.