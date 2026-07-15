Cavs Likely Resting Meleek Thomas in Summer League Finale Despite Scoring Record

Coming into this offseason, the story that most Cavs fans would be glued to would be trade talks or a certain someone’s free agency decision for one of their final seasons. When the NBA Draft rolled around, the discussion of who could help this team immediately was at the forefront.

The Cavs front office had other plans, though, trading out of the first round, likely to free up the money of paying a first-round pick. With that second-round pick they acquired in the trade, Cleveland selected guard Meleek Thomas from Arkansas, and he has burst onto the scene in the largest way.

With his 35-point performance vs the Heat on Monday, Thomas set the rookie record for the most points through the first three Summer League games at 85 points, bringing his average all the way up to 28.3 points per game, leading the entire Summer League.

Thomas started summer league off with a spark, putting up 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in his SL debut vs the Pacers. The debut was just the appetizer for his scoring abilities.

Two days later, Thomas showed even more promise, scoring 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals vs the Pistons. His Summer League dominance was capped off by that performance vs Miami, though, where he presented his full arsenal.

In that 35-point night, Thomas knocked down five three-pointers from everywhere on the court, snuck behind the defense multiple times for easy layups, and showed his craftiness around the rim, scoring in every way.

Cavs could rest Thomas in finale

Chris Fedor, Cavs reporter for cleveland.com, is reporting that Cleveland is leaning towards sitting Thomas for their final Summer League game tonight vs the Pelicans. This is a good sign for his future minutes with the team, as the front office has seen enough from the young guard.

Thomas is playing his way into a guard role for the Cavaliers, the potential backup point guard to James Harden, further along the way. Thomas's abilities have ultimately impressed the Cavs enough to sit him and possibly be a replacement for Dennis Schroder, a much cheaper option also.

While it was a bit of a surprise that Thomas wasn’t selected in the first round because of his overall talent and scoring ability at his young age, he uses that as motivation for every game.

“I’m gonna forever feel some type of way about that. I just know my value and worth. I know the work I put in. I demand that respect,” Thomas said about not being picked in the first round.